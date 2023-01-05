Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor's
hot vacay outfits 

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

JAN 5, 2023

FASHION

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi truly is a beach babe

Beach babe

Janhvi looked sensuous in this printed green swimwear with a matching bucket hat

Island girl 

She raised the temperature in this neon bikini 

Neon magic 

We are crushing over Janhvi Kapoor's printed co-ord set

Printed co-ord set 

She is a vision to behold in this white cut-out dress

Winning our hearts in white 

She wore strapless top with denim shorts and looked stunning 

Stunner 

Her white body-hugging dress is a must have in your closet 

Vision in white 

Janhvi's backless ruched dress is a perfect outfit for a getaway 

Backless ruched dress

Janhvi looks pretty as a picture in this orange dress with a plunging neckline 

Oh-so Orange 

