Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor's
hottest gowns 

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

FASHION

JAN 26, 2023

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi wore this mirror dress and left everyone stunned

Mirror maze

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Sequin dresses are her favourite

Shine on

Bhumi Pednekar's irresistible outfits

Janhvi Kapoor's hot vacay outfits

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She stunned everyone in this shimmery backless gown

Backless beauty

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She wore this blue cut-out gown and looked chic

Chic in cut-out

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress looked awe-striking in this shimmery red gown

Shimmery red

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi shells out major mermaid vibes in this off-shoulder blue glittery gown

Mermaid vibes

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The diva looked stunning in this one-shoulder off-white satin gown

Stunner

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Her neon criss-cross halter-neck gown grabbed everyone's eyeballs

Neon magic

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looked sensuous in this black gown featuring a plunging neckline

Black beauty

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here