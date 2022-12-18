Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor’s hottest swimsuit looks 

Neenaz Akhtar

DEC 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Stunning As Always

Ditching a bikini set for a bikini top and a denim skirt is so cool! And we are all hearts for Janhvi’s stunning look here!

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Making a bold case for floral prints and one-piece, the Roohi actress looked beach-ready in a floral-print monokini and a matching bucket hat

Floral Love

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She raised the temperature as she posed in a monotone black monokini with a halter neckline

Monochrome Way

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

As she enjoyed a dip in the pool, we couldn’t help but take note of her stunning yellow halter-neck bikini combo

On Fleek

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She gave us swimwear goals in a red and black floral-print bikini set as she holidayed in Dubai

Swimwear Goals

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She redefined the hot-girl summer look by opting for a denim jacket with a pastel bikini beneath it

Summer Style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The starlet also set major beach-style goals as she showed off her gorgeous frame in animal-print bikini bottoms and a white bikini top

Beach Babe

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Making a case for bright hues, Janhvi wore a tangerine Flirtatious set that entailed a bandeau bikini top, matching high-waisted bottoms, and an oversized cover-up shirt

Oomph In Orange

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She rocked a neon tropical-print bikini set with a sarong that definitely took things in a sultry direction

Tropical Scenes

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Kapoor’s iridescent monokini featuring a plunging neckline, an open back, and low-cut armholes is a must-have for your beach vacation

Slay, Girl!

