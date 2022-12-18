Janhvi Kapoor’s hottest swimsuit looks
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 18, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Stunning As Always
Ditching a bikini set for a bikini top and a denim skirt is so cool! And we are all hearts for Janhvi’s stunning look here!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Making a bold case for floral prints and one-piece, the Roohi actress looked beach-ready in a floral-print monokini and a matching bucket hat
Floral Love
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She raised the temperature as she posed in a monotone black monokini with a halter neckline
Monochrome Way
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
As she enjoyed a dip in the pool, we couldn’t help but take note of her stunning yellow halter-neck bikini combo
On Fleek
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She gave us swimwear goals in a red and black floral-print bikini set as she holidayed in Dubai
Swimwear Goals
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She redefined the hot-girl summer look by opting for a denim jacket with a pastel bikini beneath it
Summer Style
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The starlet also set major beach-style goals as she showed off her gorgeous frame in animal-print bikini bottoms and a white bikini top
Beach Babe
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Making a case for bright hues, Janhvi wore a tangerine Flirtatious set that entailed a bandeau bikini top, matching high-waisted bottoms, and an oversized cover-up shirt
Oomph In Orange
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She rocked a neon tropical-print bikini set with a sarong that definitely took things in a sultry direction
Tropical Scenes
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Kapoor’s iridescent monokini featuring a plunging neckline, an open back, and low-cut armholes is a must-have for your beach vacation
Slay, Girl!
