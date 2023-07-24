pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JULY 24, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor’s latest lookbook
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor in an archival Marc Bouwer Couture is giving peak Pearlcore
Pearlcore
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
She aced a chic denim look in a two-piece co-ord set
Denim Magic
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Prettiest
She looked prettiest in a tweed dress with a tiny cut-out around the midriff
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
This ruched floral-print dress with a bodycon silhouette accentuated her curves
Floral Mood
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
The Bawaal actress looked gorgeous in a black bodycon dress
Gorgeous
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi ups the ante in a strappy black dress embellished with floral motifs
Stunner
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
She is a desi patakha in this sea-green saree
Patakha
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
She looked jaw-dropping in a custom-made Manish Malhotra ensemble
Dropping Jaws
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Her bold look in this bright yellow corset outfit is stunning
Yellow Love
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
She kept things easy and chic in a breezy all-white outfit
Easy
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.