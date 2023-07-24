Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest lookbook

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram 

Janhvi Kapoor in an archival Marc Bouwer Couture is giving peak Pearlcore 

Pearlcore

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

She aced a chic denim look in a two-piece co-ord set

Denim Magic

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Prettiest

She looked prettiest in a tweed dress with a tiny cut-out around the midriff

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

This ruched floral-print dress with a bodycon silhouette accentuated her curves

Floral Mood

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

The Bawaal actress looked gorgeous in a black bodycon dress

Gorgeous

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi ups the ante in a strappy black dress embellished with floral motifs

Stunner

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

She is a desi patakha in this sea-green saree

Patakha

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

She looked jaw-dropping in a custom-made Manish Malhotra ensemble

Dropping Jaws

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Her bold look in this bright yellow corset outfit is stunning

Yellow Love

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

She kept things easy and chic in a breezy all-white outfit 

Easy 

