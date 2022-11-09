Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor’s lehenga collection

Neenaz Akhtar 

Nov 9, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor chose to keep things peppy and trendy in a vibrant abstract-print lehenga choli for the promotion of her movie Mili. 

Printed Affair

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram 

Raising the temperature, she dazzled in Manish Malhotra’s signature Swarovski bejeweled blouse and Khaab lehenga skirt. 

Too Hot To Handle

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She turned heads as she stepped out in a sultry, sparkling emerald green lehenga. 

Bombshell 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She redefines grace in a floral-print Punit Balana lehenga featuring a sleeveless blouse and a printed lehenga along with a white chiffon dupatta. 

Grace Redefined

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Setting major bridesmaid goals, the star looked stunning in a sexy strappy choli and a billowing printed lehenga by Arpita Mehta. 

Bridesmaid Goals

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

She put her best desi foot forward in an embellished rose-gold lehenga that is perfect for wedding festivities. 

Dreamy Haze

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Taking the blingy route, she dazzled in a statement-making mirror work lehenga bedecked with crystal and zardozi work.

Prettiest Wedding Guest

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

The Good Luck Jerry actress is a sight to behold in this all-over floral embroidered lehenga by Rahul Mishra. 

Floral Galore

Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram

She went all-out in a metallic red lehenga ladened with sequins and beadwork. 

Diva In Red

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

For the wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, she was decked up in an iridescent lehenga and a matching choli. 

Stunner

