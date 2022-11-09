Janhvi Kapoor’s lehenga collection
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 9, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor chose to keep things peppy and trendy in a vibrant abstract-print lehenga choli for the promotion of her movie Mili.
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Raising the temperature, she dazzled in Manish Malhotra’s signature Swarovski bejeweled blouse and Khaab lehenga skirt.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She turned heads as she stepped out in a sultry, sparkling emerald green lehenga.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She redefines grace in a floral-print Punit Balana lehenga featuring a sleeveless blouse and a printed lehenga along with a white chiffon dupatta.
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Setting major bridesmaid goals, the star looked stunning in a sexy strappy choli and a billowing printed lehenga by Arpita Mehta.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She put her best desi foot forward in an embellished rose-gold lehenga that is perfect for wedding festivities.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Taking the blingy route, she dazzled in a statement-making mirror work lehenga bedecked with crystal and zardozi work.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress is a sight to behold in this all-over floral embroidered lehenga by Rahul Mishra.
Image: Maneka Harisinghani instagram
She went all-out in a metallic red lehenga ladened with sequins and beadwork.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
For the wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, she was decked up in an iridescent lehenga and a matching choli.
