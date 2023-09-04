pinkvilla
SEPTEMBER 04, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor's looks for every occasion
Work meeting
Black corset top with pants and blazer is enough to turn heads at a work meeting
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Brunch
A look like this featuring white floral dress is what you should eye on for a brunch with family or friends
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Birthday party
The diva’s blue and black cut-out dress is a perfect fit for your birthday
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Day-out
The blue-corset jumpsuit is definitely a right choice for a day-out with friends
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Beach Day
Janhvi’s floral print monokini with a matching hat is apt for a beach day
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Sister’s wedding
This is your chance to look glamorous at your sister’s wedding in this stunning sequin saree
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Date night
This white dress is oh-so-perfect for your date night
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Festive occasion
For family gatherings, Janhvi shows how to dress-up in ethnic wear the right way
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Cocktail
This look of the actress is just too pretty to look at
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Experiment your look by adding some bling just like this diva did
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
New Year’s eve
