Jiya Surana

Fashion

SEPTEMBER 04, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor's looks for every occasion

Work meeting

Black corset top with pants and blazer is enough to turn heads at a work meeting

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Brunch

A look like this featuring white floral dress is what you should eye on for a brunch with family or friends

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Birthday party

The diva’s blue and black cut-out dress is a perfect fit for your birthday

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Day-out

The blue-corset jumpsuit is definitely a right choice for a day-out with friends

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Beach Day

Janhvi’s floral print monokini with a matching hat is apt for a beach day

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Sister’s wedding

This is your chance to look glamorous at your sister’s wedding in this stunning sequin saree

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Date night

This white dress is oh-so-perfect for your date night

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Festive occasion

For family gatherings, Janhvi shows how to dress-up in ethnic wear the right way

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Cocktail

This look of the actress is just too pretty to look at

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Experiment your look by adding some bling just like this diva did

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

New Year’s eve

