Neenaz Akhtar

may 05, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor's love for florals

Tropical Prints

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Janhvi set some major summer fashion goals in a soothing green drape with colourful embroidered flower prints

Contemporary Touch

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

She served contemporary desi goals in an organza floral saree by Raw Mango

She was an epitome of grace in this Punit Balana lehenga that featured a floral-print sleeveless blouse and a matching printed lehenga completed with a white chiffon dupatta

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Grace Redefined

A fan of Indian drapes, she picked out yet another beautiful organza saree that was adorned with intricate floral embroidery

Image: Meagan Concessio instagram

Gorgeous

The Roohi actress looked ravishing in a strappy black dress with little white daisies printed on it

Ravishing

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

She picked out a corset top that had floral prints on it and teamed it with denim pants to flaunt her inimitable western style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Alluring As Always

Minimal Prints

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Her lime green floral blouse paired with matching solid pants is perfect for a brunch date

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

For a beach look, she donned a sultry floral bikini and a matching sarong

Sultry Beach Style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

She is an absolute diva in this floral-print baby pink dress with a ruffled neckline and thigh-high slit

Diva In A Dress

She looked super adorable in a vibrant blue playsuit bearing floral prints in shades of white and red

Adorable Much

Image: Pinkvilla

