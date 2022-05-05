Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
may 05, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor's love for florals
Tropical Prints
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Janhvi set some major summer fashion goals in a soothing green drape with colourful embroidered flower prints
Contemporary Touch
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
She served contemporary desi goals in an organza floral saree by Raw Mango
She was an epitome of grace in this Punit Balana lehenga that featured a floral-print sleeveless blouse and a matching printed lehenga completed with a white chiffon dupatta
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Grace Redefined
A fan of Indian drapes, she picked out yet another beautiful organza saree that was adorned with intricate floral embroidery
Image: Meagan Concessio instagram
Gorgeous
The Roohi actress looked ravishing in a strappy black dress with little white daisies printed on it
Ravishing
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She picked out a corset top that had floral prints on it and teamed it with denim pants to flaunt her inimitable western style
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Alluring As Always
Minimal Prints
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Her lime green floral blouse paired with matching solid pants is perfect for a brunch date
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
For a beach look, she donned a sultry floral bikini and a matching sarong
Sultry Beach Style
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
She is an absolute diva in this floral-print baby pink dress with a ruffled neckline and thigh-high slit
Diva In A Dress
She looked super adorable in a vibrant blue playsuit bearing floral prints in shades of white and red
Adorable Much
Image: Pinkvilla
