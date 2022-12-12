Janhvi Kapoor's
love for accessories
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
Dec 12, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She has complemented her look with a beautiful pair of studs
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress completed her look with a flower garland
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She is wearing earrings to style her saree look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi is wearing oxidized bangles
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her love for colourful bangles is surely visible in the picture
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She is wearing a pretty sleek style chain
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She is wearing diamond danglers with neon colour lehenga
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She has put a flower in her hair as an accessory
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress is flaunting her blue eye chain in the picture
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress is looking gorgeous in hoop earrings
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.