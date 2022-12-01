Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor's
love for bodycon dresses

Shefali Fernandes

Dec 1, 2022

FASHION

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a cherry red Trinity bodycon gown from Nookie that had dual halterneck straps and a thigh-high slit

Hot in red

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a black sleeveless bodycon dress from Frisky that featured a scoop neckline and cutouts on the side

Bold in black

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her toned hourglass figure in a basic yet uber stylish orange bodycon dress

Pop of orange

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor made our jaws drop in Falguni and Shane Peacock's chic body-hugging shimmery sleeveless evening gown

Shining like a diamond

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor picked out a muted beige tone bodycon dress with a ruched up detail that put all the spotlight on her curvy frame

Slaying in beige

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a corset-styled white mini bodycon dress that featured a sweetheart neckline along with thin straps

Angelic in white

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor picked a hot pink bodycon mini dress and looked like a Barbie doll 

Pretty in pink

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a chocolate brown shade by Nookie that featured a knot detail along with a flattering ruching

Brown beauty

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore an aqua blue asymmetrical cut-out dress from David Koma featuring a thigh-high slit 

Killing it in aqua blue

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a red bodycon Sabyasachi dress with intricate embroidery on the left bottom

Red romance

