Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore a cherry red Trinity bodycon gown from Nookie that had dual halterneck straps and a thigh-high slit
Janhvi Kapoor wore a black sleeveless bodycon dress from Frisky that featured a scoop neckline and cutouts on the side
Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her toned hourglass figure in a basic yet uber stylish orange bodycon dress
Janhvi Kapoor made our jaws drop in Falguni and Shane Peacock's chic body-hugging shimmery sleeveless evening gown
Janhvi Kapoor picked out a muted beige tone bodycon dress with a ruched up detail that put all the spotlight on her curvy frame
Janhvi Kapoor wore a corset-styled white mini bodycon dress that featured a sweetheart neckline along with thin straps
Janhvi Kapoor picked a hot pink bodycon mini dress and looked like a Barbie doll
Janhvi Kapoor wore a chocolate brown shade by Nookie that featured a knot detail along with a flattering ruching
Janhvi Kapoor wore an aqua blue asymmetrical cut-out dress from David Koma featuring a thigh-high slit
Janhvi Kapoor wore a red bodycon Sabyasachi dress with intricate embroidery on the left bottom
