Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JULY 02, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor’s love for gorgeous gowns

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor dazzled like a queen in a sparkly blue fitted gown

Sparkles

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

She brought the glam in a beige-hued gown

Ravishing

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Diva Vibes

She made jaws drop as she posed in a green cut-out gown

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

The Dhadak actress looked glorious in a full-length gown by Rahul Mishra

Glorious

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi showed off her gorgeous curves in a bodycon sequin gown

Stunner

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

She exuded glamour in a metallic gown featuring a plunging neck

Metallic Shade

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi looked smoking hot in a bright red gown by Alexandre Vauthier

Hotness

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

She upped the ante in a stunning magenta gown

Magenta Love

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

This magnificent sky-blue gown with ruffle details looked stunning on her

Blue Magic

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

She put her snazzy foot forward in a mirror-work column gown

Glamorous

