Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JULY 02, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor’s love for gorgeous gowns
pinkvilla
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor dazzled like a queen in a sparkly blue fitted gown
Sparkles
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
She brought the glam in a beige-hued gown
Ravishing
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Diva Vibes
She made jaws drop as she posed in a green cut-out gown
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
The Dhadak actress looked glorious in a full-length gown by Rahul Mishra
Glorious
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi showed off her gorgeous curves in a bodycon sequin gown
Stunner
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
She exuded glamour in a metallic gown featuring a plunging neck
Metallic Shade
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi looked smoking hot in a bright red gown by Alexandre Vauthier
Hotness
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
She upped the ante in a stunning magenta gown
Magenta Love
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
This magnificent sky-blue gown with ruffle details looked stunning on her
Blue Magic
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
She put her snazzy foot forward in a mirror-work column gown
Glamorous
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.