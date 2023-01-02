Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor’s
makeup diaries

Hardika Gupta

Jan 02, 2023

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Her winged eyeliner with a smokey touch captured our eyes

Eyeliner on-fleek

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Here, she went for shimmery eyeshadow and glossy lips 

Shimmery eyeshadow 

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She perfectly highlighted her well-defined cheekbones 

Highlighter on point 

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

It is one of the most talked about makeup looks of the year 

Total stunner 

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress flaunts her glass skin featuring her lustrous highlighted cheekbones and shiny lip-gloss

Flaunting her glass skin

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi stole our hearts away with this classic red lip shade 

Sealed the deal with red lips

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi channeled her inner Mortica Addams from 'Wednesday' and with perfection 

Halloween look

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

This look beautifully gave an edge to the diva's sharp features

Sharp features 

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Take cues from the actress herself on how to create a subtle yet radiant makeup look 

Subtle look

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She raised the glam quotient in this glittery bronze toned eye makeup and plum lip shade

Glam quotient 

