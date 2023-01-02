Janhvi Kapoor’s
makeup diaries
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
Jan 02, 2023
FASHION
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her winged eyeliner with a smokey touch captured our eyes
Eyeliner on-fleek
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Here, she went for shimmery eyeshadow and glossy lips
Shimmery eyeshadow
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She perfectly highlighted her well-defined cheekbones
Highlighter on point
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
It is one of the most talked about makeup looks of the year
Total stunner
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress flaunts her glass skin featuring her lustrous highlighted cheekbones and shiny lip-gloss
Flaunting her glass skin
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi stole our hearts away with this classic red lip shade
Sealed the deal with red lips
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi channeled her inner Mortica Addams from 'Wednesday' and with perfection
Halloween look
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
This look beautifully gave an edge to the diva's sharp features
Sharp features
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Take cues from the actress herself on how to create a subtle yet radiant makeup look
Subtle look
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She raised the glam quotient in this glittery bronze toned eye makeup and plum lip shade
Glam quotient
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.