Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor’s prettiest saree looks

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 10, 2023

FASHION

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

The diva chose a stunning pink sheer saree from the label Manish Malhotra for the engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Pink Haze 

Image: Atelier Shikaarbagh Instagram 

She is a sight to behold in this blush pink organza saree and a halter-neck blouse

Delight 

Celebs in ruffle sarees

10 Times Celebs Slayed In Red Lehengas

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

She wore a royal blue Raw Mango saree that seamlessly blended regal and traditional elements together

Traditional 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

She adds a contemporary twist to the classic silhouette in a pre-stitched embroidered saree and a handcrafted rhinestone and pearl top from Atelier by Amreen

Pearly White 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Good Luck Jerry actress looks like a patakha in this solid red saree with embellished borders

Red Hot

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Her gorgeous green look in a saree featuring floral prints all over and a sequin golden blouse is on fleek

Gorgeous Much 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

To amp up things a little, the Gen Z star wore a minimalistic white saree printed with floral motifs in shades of pink, purple and yellow

Floral Galore

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Her bright yellow saree with dainty lace embroidery in white is a simple yet stunning choice for intimate festivities

Yellow saree

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She is the prettiest patakha in this raspberry-pink georgette saree by Arpita Mehta

Proper Patakha 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She is the prettiest desi kudi in this green Manish Malhotra bandhani saree adorned with an ornate border

Green Glee

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here