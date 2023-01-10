Janhvi Kapoor’s prettiest saree looks
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
The diva chose a stunning pink sheer saree from the label Manish Malhotra for the engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
Pink Haze
Image: Atelier Shikaarbagh Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this blush pink organza saree and a halter-neck blouse
Delight
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She wore a royal blue Raw Mango saree that seamlessly blended regal and traditional elements together
Traditional
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
She adds a contemporary twist to the classic silhouette in a pre-stitched embroidered saree and a handcrafted rhinestone and pearl top from Atelier by Amreen
Pearly White
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress looks like a patakha in this solid red saree with embellished borders
Red Hot
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Her gorgeous green look in a saree featuring floral prints all over and a sequin golden blouse is on fleek
Gorgeous Much
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
To amp up things a little, the Gen Z star wore a minimalistic white saree printed with floral motifs in shades of pink, purple and yellow
Floral Galore
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Her bright yellow saree with dainty lace embroidery in white is a simple yet stunning choice for intimate festivities
Yellow saree
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She is the prettiest patakha in this raspberry-pink georgette saree by Arpita Mehta
Proper Patakha
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She is the prettiest desi kudi in this green Manish Malhotra bandhani saree adorned with an ornate border
Green Glee
