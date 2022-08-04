Heading 3
Janhvi Kapoor's promotional looks
Joyce Joyson
AUGUST 05, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor can make every look feel entirely her own. She dazzled in a gold and sea blue sequinned gown featuring a plunging V-neckline and fitted bodice
Drop-dead gorgeous
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Known for her incredible, fashion credentials, the diva looked effortlessly beautiful in a strappy white pleated maxi dress bearing colourful prints and a cut at the back
Easy-breezy
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She rolls out retro charm in a sheer black, beautifully embroidered saree worn with a sleeveless black blouse
Retro diva
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Count on her to ace every sartorial game in the style book. Wearing an off-shoulder, blue corset jumpsuit featuring transparent details and wide-legged bottoms
Insanely stylish
Image: Aanchal Morwani Instagram
Photo: The House Of Pixels
We can't take our eyes off her in this pastel, yellow sleeveless anarkali suit with embroidered patchwork detail at the torso paired with an organza dupatta and pants
Beyond beautiful
With the vintage-style, corset trend making a serious comeback, Janhvi aced the look in a white lacy corset top styled with a blazer and mini skirt with a slit
Wonderful in white
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looks beguiling in a red shimmery backless gown that came with a thigh-grazing slit
On fire!
Over the years, the actress has cemented her status as the desi girl. Here, she went for a blue and white printed strappy blouse, matching cape, and sharara pants
Ethnic co-ords
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi upped the ante by wearing a strapless, blue corset top with light blue stripes and ripped jeans
Freaking cool!
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam
The Good Luck Jerry star stole our breath away in this blue cut-out dress styled with a black bralette and came with a thigh-high slit
Cut-out dress
