Janhvi Kapoor's promotional looks

Joyce Joyson

AUGUST 05, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor can make every look feel entirely her own. She dazzled in a gold and sea blue sequinned gown featuring a plunging V-neckline and fitted bodice

Drop-dead gorgeous

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Known for her incredible, fashion credentials, the diva looked effortlessly beautiful in a strappy white pleated maxi dress bearing colourful prints and a cut at the back

Easy-breezy

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She rolls out retro charm in a sheer black, beautifully embroidered saree worn with a sleeveless black blouse

Retro diva

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Count on her to ace every sartorial game in the style book. Wearing an off-shoulder, blue corset jumpsuit featuring transparent details and wide-legged bottoms

Insanely stylish

Image: Aanchal Morwani Instagram
Photo: The House Of Pixels

We can't take our eyes off her in this pastel, yellow sleeveless anarkali suit with embroidered patchwork detail at the torso paired with an organza dupatta and pants

Beyond beautiful

With the vintage-style, corset trend making a serious comeback, Janhvi aced the look in a white lacy corset top styled with a blazer and mini skirt with a slit

Wonderful in white

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looks beguiling in a red shimmery backless gown that came with a thigh-grazing slit

On fire!

Over the years, the actress has cemented her status as the desi girl. Here, she went for a blue and white printed strappy blouse, matching cape, and sharara pants

Ethnic co-ords

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi upped the ante by wearing a strapless, blue corset top with light blue stripes and ripped jeans

Freaking cool!

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam

The Good Luck Jerry star stole our breath away in this blue cut-out dress styled with a black bralette and came with a thigh-high slit

Cut-out dress

