Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

JULY 26, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor’s rainbow-inspired looks 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram 

The Dhadak debutante looks sizzling in this vivid purple strapless gown. The diamond choker is eye-catching 

Purple punk 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram 

The Ghost Series fame has put the heat to shame in this halter-neck green gown. Messy hair and subtle makeup complete her look 

Green glam 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram 

Yellow glow 

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl protagonist is a sight to behold in this metallic yellow ensemble. Sleek hair and silver earrings enhance her look 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram 

The Roohi diva is oozing mermaid vibes in this strapless gown. Her gem-studded gloves are the highlight 

Blue bliss 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram 

The Good Luck Jerry star has redefined ethnic fashion in this red lehenga choli with abstract prints 

Red rush 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram 

The Mili enchantress looks like a breath of fresh air in this orange dress, Minimal accessories and clean makeup accentuate her look 

Orange ooze 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram 

The Social Media Sensation is swaying hearts in this halter-neck top and a matching fishtail skirt 

Lazy lime 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram 

The talented artist has captured the attention of her fans in this blue-gold saree. The Gajra in her hair is worth noticing 

Saree sizzle 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram 

The Bawaal heroine looks tantalizing in this glittery green lehenga and a matching choli. Smokey eyes and nude lips elevate her look 

Ethnic elegance 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram 

Janhvi is raising the heat in this strapless blue jumpsuit. The net detailing around the corset is eye-catching 

Boss babe 

