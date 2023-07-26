pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
JULY 26, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor’s rainbow-inspired looks
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
The Dhadak debutante looks sizzling in this vivid purple strapless gown. The diamond choker is eye-catching
Purple punk
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
The Ghost Series fame has put the heat to shame in this halter-neck green gown. Messy hair and subtle makeup complete her look
Green glam
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Yellow glow
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl protagonist is a sight to behold in this metallic yellow ensemble. Sleek hair and silver earrings enhance her look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
The Roohi diva is oozing mermaid vibes in this strapless gown. Her gem-studded gloves are the highlight
Blue bliss
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry star has redefined ethnic fashion in this red lehenga choli with abstract prints
Red rush
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
The Mili enchantress looks like a breath of fresh air in this orange dress, Minimal accessories and clean makeup accentuate her look
Orange ooze
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
The Social Media Sensation is swaying hearts in this halter-neck top and a matching fishtail skirt
Lazy lime
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
The talented artist has captured the attention of her fans in this blue-gold saree. The Gajra in her hair is worth noticing
Saree sizzle
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
The Bawaal heroine looks tantalizing in this glittery green lehenga and a matching choli. Smokey eyes and nude lips elevate her look
Ethnic elegance
Image: Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi is raising the heat in this strapless blue jumpsuit. The net detailing around the corset is eye-catching
Boss babe
