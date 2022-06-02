Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor's striking earrings

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 03, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor InstagramPhoto: Apeksha Maker Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor's earring collection spells contemporariness such as these alluring white studded earrings

White studs

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She also loves to evoke an old-world charm by opting for traditional jewels such as this gold, meenakari and polki chandbalis saturated with pink drops

Gold chandbalis

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam

If you follow Janhvi's style closely, you will notice that she is rarely seen without her silver hoops

Classic silver hoops

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

This time around she went for patterned silver hoop earrings to up her style quotient

Patterned hoops

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

At times, the pretty actress is also seen donning antique-style adornments like this emerald earring studded with diamonds and a pearl drop

Timeless classics

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Adding a sense of contrast to her poppy yellow saree, the actress adorned her lobes with aqua blue earrings decked with tiny pearl drops

Contrasting earrings

Image: Janhvi Kapoor /Ritika Shah Instagram

Janhvi complemented her maroon lehenga by wearing opulent, beautifully crafted gold earrings accentuated with green drops

Statement earrings

Image: Janhvi Kapoor InstagramPhoto: Vaishnav Praveen 

She is also seen skipping necklaces in favour of dazzling diamond stud earrings

Sparkling diamonds

Image: Janhvi Kapoor /Ritika Shah Instagram

Silver earrings are a mainstay in her bijoux box, something she loves to pair up with her ethnic ensembles, for instance, these silver jhumkas with blue accents

Silver jhumkas

Image: Janhvi Kapoor /Ritika Shah Instagram

Lastly, she channeled her inner retro diva in these gold chandbalis decorated with pink and green stones

Retro style

