Janhvi Kapoor's striking earrings
Joyce Joyson
JUNE 03, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor InstagramPhoto: Apeksha Maker Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor's earring collection spells contemporariness such as these alluring white studded earrings
White studs
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She also loves to evoke an old-world charm by opting for traditional jewels such as this gold, meenakari and polki chandbalis saturated with pink drops
Gold chandbalis
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam
If you follow Janhvi's style closely, you will notice that she is rarely seen without her silver hoops
Classic silver hoops
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
This time around she went for patterned silver hoop earrings to up her style quotient
Patterned hoops
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
At times, the pretty actress is also seen donning antique-style adornments like this emerald earring studded with diamonds and a pearl drop
Timeless classics
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Adding a sense of contrast to her poppy yellow saree, the actress adorned her lobes with aqua blue earrings decked with tiny pearl drops
Contrasting earrings
Image: Janhvi Kapoor /Ritika Shah Instagram
Janhvi complemented her maroon lehenga by wearing opulent, beautifully crafted gold earrings accentuated with green drops
Statement earrings
Image: Janhvi Kapoor InstagramPhoto: Vaishnav Praveen
She is also seen skipping necklaces in favour of dazzling diamond stud earrings
Sparkling diamonds
Image: Janhvi Kapoor /Ritika Shah Instagram
Silver earrings are a mainstay in her bijoux box, something she loves to pair up with her ethnic ensembles, for instance, these silver jhumkas with blue accents
Silver jhumkas
Image: Janhvi Kapoor /Ritika Shah Instagram
Lastly, she channeled her inner retro diva in these gold chandbalis decorated with pink and green stones
Retro style
