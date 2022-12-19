Heading 3

 Janhvi Kapoor's
stunning dresses

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 19, 2022

FASHION

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Chic as ever

Janhvi Kapoor wore a stunning dress with a matching oversized blazer from Kunal Rawal's collection

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a white rib knit Sinclair maxi dress from Retrofête that featured midriff cut-outs

Stunning in white

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor opted for a one-piece ensemble from Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu that featured a crystal-embellished neckline

Little black dress

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a Talia Mini Dress in a Chocolate brown shade by Nookie with stunning knot detail

 Leather it up

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a black midi dress from Frisky that featured a scooped neckline

Lovely black cut-out

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor rocked a sleeveless dress from Nedo which was topped off with a blazer that had peak lapels

Angelic in white

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor opted for a head-turning orange bodycon dress with a plunging neckline

Bold in orange

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a satin slip white dress featuring corset details with a plunging neckline

Little white dress

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a black latex body-hugging gown by designer Saisha Shinde

Killing in latex

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor picked out a red strappy slip dress that featured a thigh-high slit by designer Alexandre Vauthier

 Cherry-licious look

