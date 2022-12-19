Janhvi Kapoor's
stunning dresses
pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
DEC 19, 2022
FASHION
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Chic as ever
Janhvi Kapoor wore a stunning dress with a matching oversized blazer from Kunal Rawal's collection
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore a white rib knit Sinclair maxi dress from Retrofête that featured midriff cut-outs
Stunning in white
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor opted for a one-piece ensemble from Nedo by Nedret Taciroglu that featured a crystal-embellished neckline
Little black dress
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore a Talia Mini Dress in a Chocolate brown shade by Nookie with stunning knot detail
Leather it up
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore a black midi dress from Frisky that featured a scooped neckline
Lovely black cut-out
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor rocked a sleeveless dress from Nedo which was topped off with a blazer that had peak lapels
Angelic in white
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor opted for a head-turning orange bodycon dress with a plunging neckline
Bold in orange
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore a satin slip white dress featuring corset details with a plunging neckline
Little white dress
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore a black latex body-hugging gown by designer Saisha Shinde
Killing in latex
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor picked out a red strappy slip dress that featured a thigh-high slit by designer Alexandre Vauthier
Cherry-licious look
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.