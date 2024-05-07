Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Fashion
MAY 07, 2024
Janhvi Kapoor’s Stunning Earring Collection
Image: Instagram@janhvikapoor
A pearl earring looked extremely graceful and went well with Janhvi’s traditional look
#1
Kapoor’s blue emerald earring was embedded with small diamonds all around the gem and looked super classy
#2
Image: Instagram@janhvikapoor
The actress opted for golden chand baalis to go with her black saree look
#3
Image: Instagram@janhvikapoor
She opted for minimalist floral earrings for this pleasant look that matched well with her stunning choker set
#4
Image: Instagram@janhvikapoor
Here, she has opted for a floral earring embedded with pink gem hangings to match well with her saree
#6
Image: Instagram@janhvikapoor
#7
Janhvi went with chunky golden hoops that were the star accessory of her equally stunning look
Image: Instagram@janhvikapoor
What a stunning piece of accessory! The vibrant hue of the earrings stole the show
#8
Image: Instagram@janhvikapoor
Jhumkas never disappoint and will always remain iconic! Kapoor’s traditional look was complemented well with this striking accessory!
#9
Image: Instagram@janhvikapoor
The Bawaal star opted for a gorgeous pair of earrings with cute butterfly detailing
#10
Image: Instagram@janhvikapoor
