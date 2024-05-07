Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor’s Stunning Earring Collection

Image: Instagram@janhvikapoor

A pearl earring looked extremely graceful and went well with Janhvi’s traditional look

#1

Kapoor’s blue emerald earring was embedded with small diamonds all around the gem and looked super classy

#2

The actress opted for golden chand baalis to go with her black saree look

#3

She opted for minimalist floral earrings for this pleasant look that matched well with her stunning choker set

#4

The Mili star opted for a green emerald earring that looked extremely opulent and elegant

#5

Here, she has opted for a floral earring embedded with pink gem hangings to match well with her saree

#6

#7

Janhvi went with chunky golden hoops that were the star accessory of her equally stunning look

What a stunning piece of accessory! The vibrant hue of the earrings stole the show

#8

Jhumkas never disappoint and will always remain iconic! Kapoor’s traditional look was complemented well with this striking accessory! 

#9

The Bawaal star opted for a gorgeous pair of earrings with cute butterfly detailing

#10

