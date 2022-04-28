FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

April 28, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor's stunning hairstyles

Sleek ponytail

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor gives off Kim Kardashian vibes in this simple, super-sleek high ponytail. This definitely stands out as one of her best looks

The actress has never shied away from experimenting with her looks like here in this centre-parted braided bun

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/ Prithvi Pictures Instagram

Braided bun

But, centre-parted cascading waves remain to be her go-to style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Wavy hairdo

She always leaves us smitten by her gorgeous hairdos and this middle-parted, french knot bun with a few strands framing her face is no different

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

French updo

Janhvi flaunts her gorgeous mane by letting her hair down in centre-parted style with soft curls at the ends

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Bouncy hair

Playful ponytail

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Dhadak star pulled her tresses back to make a high ponytail. This not only helps to keep hair off the face but is low-maintenance too!

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Looking every inch like a retro diva, she wore her hair in a messy, bouffant style bun

Retro style

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Though she loves a retro hairdo, but she also looks amazing in textured and messy voluminous hair

Messy mane

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The diva looks summer-ready in this chic and fuss-free double dutch braid

Double Dutch braids

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Lastly, she sported a millennial style hairstyle by going for a messy top knot bun with a few strands pulled out which made her look incredibly cool

Half-bun style

