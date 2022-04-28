FASHION
April 28, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor's stunning hairstyles
Sleek ponytail
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor gives off Kim Kardashian vibes in this simple, super-sleek high ponytail. This definitely stands out as one of her best looks
The actress has never shied away from experimenting with her looks like here in this centre-parted braided bun
Image: Janhvi Kapoor/ Prithvi Pictures Instagram
Braided bun
But, centre-parted cascading waves remain to be her go-to style
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Wavy hairdo
She always leaves us smitten by her gorgeous hairdos and this middle-parted, french knot bun with a few strands framing her face is no different
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
French updo
Janhvi flaunts her gorgeous mane by letting her hair down in centre-parted style with soft curls at the ends
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Bouncy hair
Playful ponytail
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Dhadak star pulled her tresses back to make a high ponytail. This not only helps to keep hair off the face but is low-maintenance too!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Looking every inch like a retro diva, she wore her hair in a messy, bouffant style bun
Retro style
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Though she loves a retro hairdo, but she also looks amazing in textured and messy voluminous hair
Messy mane
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The diva looks summer-ready in this chic and fuss-free double dutch braid
Double Dutch braids
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Lastly, she sported a millennial style hairstyle by going for a messy top knot bun with a few strands pulled out which made her look incredibly cool
Half-bun style
