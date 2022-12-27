Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor’s
style book for events

Black corset top with pants and blazer is enough to turn everyone’s head at a work meeting

Work meeting

A look like this white floral dress is what you should eye on for a brunch with family or friends

Brunch

The diva’s blue and black cut-out dress is a perfect fit for your birthday

Birthday party

The blue-corset jumpsuit is definitely a right choice for a day-out with friends

Day-out

Janhvi’s floral print monokini with a matching hat is just so apt for a beach day

Beach Day

This is your chance to look glamorous at your sister’s wedding in this stunning sequin saree

Sister’s wedding

This white dress is oh-so-perfect for your date night

Date night

For family gatherings, Janhvi shows how to dress-up in ethnic wear the right way

Festive occasion

This look of the actress is just too pretty to look at

Cocktail

Experiment your look by adding some bling just like this diva did

New Year’s eve

