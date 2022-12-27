Janhvi Kapoor’s
style book for events
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
DEC 27, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Black corset top with pants and blazer is enough to turn everyone’s head at a work meeting
Work meeting
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
A look like this white floral dress is what you should eye on for a brunch with family or friends
Brunch
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The diva’s blue and black cut-out dress is a perfect fit for your birthday
Birthday party
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The blue-corset jumpsuit is definitely a right choice for a day-out with friends
Day-out
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi’s floral print monokini with a matching hat is just so apt for a beach day
Beach Day
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
This is your chance to look glamorous at your sister’s wedding in this stunning sequin saree
Sister’s wedding
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
This white dress is oh-so-perfect for your date night
Date night
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
For family gatherings, Janhvi shows how to dress-up in ethnic wear the right way
Festive occasion
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
This look of the actress is just too pretty to look at
Cocktail
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Experiment your look by adding some bling just like this diva did
New Year’s eve
