Janhvi Kapoor’s Style Diary

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

mar 27, 2023

Image- Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram


Janhvi Kapoor's unique style diary reflects her bold and confident personality

Bold and Confident

Image- Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

She is known for her experimental and unconventional fashion choices

Unconventional choices

Image- Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Fusion

Janhvi's style diary includes a fusion of traditional and modern outfits

Image- Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

She is often seen wearing traditional Indian wear with a contemporary twist, like sarees with crop tops or designer blouses

Contemporary Twist

Image- Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Janhvi has a penchant for statement pieces and bold colours that complement her skin tone

Statement pieces

Image- Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

She loves to experiment with different designs with cutworks, whether it is a dress or a crop top

Cutworks

Image- Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Janhvi's style is effortless yet stylish, and she can carry off any outfit with ease

Effortlessly stylish

Image- Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

She is not afraid to take fashion risks and often pushes the boundaries with her fashion choices

Pushes the boundaries

Image- Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Janhvi's style diary has made her a fashion icon and trendsetter 

Trendsetter

Image- Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

Whether on the red carpet or off-screen, Janhvi Kapoor's unique style diary never fails to impress her fans

Red carpet

