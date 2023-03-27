Janhvi Kapoor’s Style Diary
pinkvilla
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
mar 27, 2023
Image- Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor's unique style diary reflects her bold and confident personality
Bold and Confident
Image- Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
She is known for her experimental and unconventional fashion choices
Unconventional choices
Image- Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Fusion
Janhvi's style diary includes a fusion of traditional and modern outfits
Image- Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
She is often seen wearing traditional Indian wear with a contemporary twist, like sarees with crop tops or designer blouses
Contemporary Twist
Image- Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Janhvi has a penchant for statement pieces and bold colours that complement her skin tone
Statement pieces
Image- Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
She loves to experiment with different designs with cutworks, whether it is a dress or a crop top
Cutworks
Image- Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Janhvi's style is effortless yet stylish, and she can carry off any outfit with ease
Effortlessly stylish
Image- Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
She is not afraid to take fashion risks and often pushes the boundaries with her fashion choices
Pushes the boundaries
Image- Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Janhvi's style diary has made her a fashion icon and trendsetter
Trendsetter
Image- Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Whether on the red carpet or off-screen, Janhvi Kapoor's unique style diary never fails to impress her fans
Red carpet
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.