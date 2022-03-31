Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 31, 2022
Janhvi Kapoor's stylish airport looks
Chic Casual
Image: Pinkvilla
Always on the move, Janhvi Kapoor ensured that her travel look was chic and casual in a cropped bomber jacket, a white ribbed tank top and blue jeans
Her easy look in a blue and white tie-dye sweatsuit is perfect for a long flight
Image: Pinkvilla
Easy off-duty Look
She kept things effortlessly cool in a wrap pastel dress that featured a collar and 3/4th sleeves
Pastels Fever
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi then picked out a pair of high-waist striped pants and a white tee to complete her simple airport OOTD
Image: Pinkvilla
Simple Look
Fashionable In Neutrals
Image: Pinkvilla
For the love of neutral colours, she wore her beige trousers with a round-neck brown top that showed off her toned midriff
Image: Pinkvilla
She added a casual twist to the androgynous dressing by styling her pantsuit with a pair of sporty sneakers
Powersuit With A Twist
Image: Pinkvilla
Comfy and easy, her bright pink joggers and white tee made for a relaxed jet-set look
Comfy Vibes
Image: Pinkvilla
The starlet turned a desi kudi at the airport as she strutted in a pink and blue cotton salwar kameez set
Desi Kudi
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked chic in a pair of flared ripped jeans and a pastel blouse
Style On Point
Image: Pinkvilla
Her striped black dress with an asymmetrical hemline and strappy sleeves elevated her airport look in a subtle way
Fashionista
