Neenaz Akhtar 

MAR 31, 2022

Janhvi Kapoor's stylish airport looks 

Chic Casual

Image: Pinkvilla

Always on the move, Janhvi Kapoor ensured that her travel look was chic and casual in a cropped bomber jacket, a white ribbed tank top and blue jeans

Her easy look in a blue and white tie-dye sweatsuit is perfect for a long flight

Image: Pinkvilla

Easy off-duty Look

She kept things effortlessly cool in a wrap pastel dress that featured a collar and 3/4th sleeves

Pastels Fever

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi then picked out a pair of high-waist striped pants and a white tee to complete her simple airport OOTD

Image: Pinkvilla

Simple Look

Fashionable In Neutrals

Image: Pinkvilla

For the love of neutral colours, she wore her beige trousers with a round-neck brown top that showed off her toned midriff

Image: Pinkvilla

She added a casual twist to the androgynous dressing by styling her pantsuit with a pair of sporty sneakers

Powersuit With A Twist

Image: Pinkvilla

Comfy and easy, her bright pink joggers and white tee made for a relaxed jet-set look

Comfy Vibes

Image: Pinkvilla

The starlet turned a desi kudi at the airport as she strutted in a pink and blue cotton salwar kameez set

Desi Kudi

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked chic in a pair of flared ripped jeans and a pastel blouse

Style On Point

Image: Pinkvilla

Her striped black dress with an asymmetrical hemline and strappy sleeves elevated her airport look in a subtle way

Fashionista

