Janhvi Kapoor’s stylish saree collection
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 15, 2022
FASHION
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi took the ethnic route during her promotional streak and left us stunned with her beautiful look in this sheer black saree by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Fresh and breezy, this green drape with intricate floral motifs in white look pretty on her.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looks like sunshine on a dull day in this bright yellow monochrome drape punctuated with a white embroidered border.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Decked up in a classic yellow silk saree and a pink blouse, the Good Luck Jerry actress gives us major festive vibes.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She looked ethereal in this sheer organza saree adorned with beautiful rust-brown floral prints.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
This mini dress with little yellow daisies on it made her look sexy and cute at the same time!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She left us star-struck with her glamorous desi look in this yellow silk saree with embellished borders.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She ensured that all eyes were on her in this simple yet statement-making red saree with intricate embellishments.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The raspberry pink georgette saree and blouse that she wore with such panache elevated her look ten times!
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked elegant in this creamy white chiffon saree that came with a floral embroidered border.
