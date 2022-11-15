Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor’s stylish saree collection

Neenaz Akhtar

Nov 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi took the ethnic route during her promotional streak and left us stunned with her beautiful look in this sheer black saree by Manish Malhotra.

Lady In B&W

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Fresh and breezy, this green drape with intricate floral motifs in white look pretty on her. 

Floral Vibes 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looks like sunshine on a dull day in this bright yellow monochrome drape punctuated with a white embroidered border.

Like Sunshine

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Decked up in a classic yellow silk saree and a pink blouse, the Good Luck Jerry actress gives us major festive vibes. 

Festive Vibes

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She looked ethereal in this sheer organza saree adorned with beautiful rust-brown floral prints.

Ethereal In Organza

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

This mini dress with little yellow daisies on it made her look sexy and cute at the same time!

Retro Diva 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She left us star-struck with her glamorous desi look in this yellow silk saree with embellished borders.

Glamourous Desi Style 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She ensured that all eyes were on her in this simple yet statement-making red saree with intricate embellishments. 

Red Romance

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The raspberry pink georgette saree and blouse that she wore with such panache elevated her look ten times! 

Pretty In Pink

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked elegant in this creamy white chiffon saree that came with a floral embroidered border. 

Elegance Redefined 

