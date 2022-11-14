Janhvi Kapoor's
sultry style
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi flaunted her hourglass figure in a red body-hugging dress.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The actress looked like she was wrapped in a layer of chocolate as she sported a brown leather one-shoulder mini dress.
Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi went a notch higher with her black cutout dress.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The star kid looked ultra chic in a white strappy mini dress that came with a plunging neckline.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Too glam to give a damn! Janhvi rocked a blue strapless jumpsuit featuring corset-like detailing in style.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Is there anything that Janhvi cannot slay? Her aqua blue bodycon cutout dress featuring black bralette detailing is stylish.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi set the internet on fire with her bold avatar. She donned a black cutout gown featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
When Janhvi flaunted her back in this blingy slit outfit.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi dished out major diva vibes in a sequin bodycon dress that came with a deep neckline.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Mirror mirror on the wall, who's the hottest of them all? Janhvi totally nailed the bodycon gown featuring mirror detailing to the T.
