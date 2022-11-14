Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor's
sultry style

                  pinkvilla 

Sneha
Hiro

Nov 14, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi flaunted her hourglass figure in a red body-hugging dress.

Ravishing in red

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress looked like she was wrapped in a layer of chocolate as she sported a brown leather one-shoulder mini dress.

Slaying in brown

Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi went a notch higher with her black cutout dress.

Vibin' in black

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The star kid looked ultra chic in a white strappy mini dress that came with a plunging neckline.

Vision in white

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Too glam to give a damn! Janhvi rocked a blue strapless jumpsuit featuring corset-like detailing in style.

Bewitching in blue

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Is there anything that Janhvi cannot slay? Her aqua blue bodycon cutout dress featuring black bralette detailing is stylish.

Bluetiful

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi set the internet on fire with her bold avatar. She donned a black cutout gown featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Bold in black

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

When Janhvi flaunted her back in this blingy slit outfit.

Shine and shimmer

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi dished out major diva vibes in a sequin bodycon dress that came with a deep neckline.

Ultimate diva

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Mirror mirror on the wall, who's the hottest of them all? Janhvi totally nailed the bodycon gown featuring mirror detailing to the T.

Mirror affair

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here