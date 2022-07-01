Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor's summer looks

Joyce Joyson

JULY 01, 2022

FASHION

Janhvi Kapoor shows us how to stand out on hot summer days by donning a lacy white corset top with a plunging neckline, paired with a mini skirt with a slit and matching blazer

Boss babe

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

A die-hard fan of breezy ethnic sets, the actress went for a deep blue printed crop top, and sharara pants and rounded off the look with a matching long jacket

Easy-breezy

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Photo: Visual Affairs Photography

She is a picture of cool in this strapless denim corset with white stripes styled with ripped jeans

Unabashedly cool

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Next up, Janhvi hits out a super summery look in this white, multicoloured floral dress, featuring a sweetheart neckline and thigh-grazing slit

Summer delight

Janhvi sets our pulse racing in this iridescent swimsuit

Ups the heat!

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Roohi star looks like a summer dream in a vibrant green floral saree adorned with a dainty gold border and paired with a matching sleeveless blouse

Sight to behold

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Looking as fresh as a daisy in this strappy mint green, ruffled tiered dress that came with a matching belt-like detail that cinched her waist

Fresh and flirty

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Photo: Sasha Jairam

A chic ivory crop and denim is just the terrific combo to beat the heat in style

Casual-chic

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

This time she went for a strappy, ribbed yellow crop top and teamed it with joy-inducing, colourful tie-dye pants

Bright and cheerful

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 
Photo: Ajay Kadam

Janhvi looks stunning in this blingy blue sequin tube top and high-waisted white trousers

Stunning

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Bhumi Pednekar in gorgeous sarees

Click Here