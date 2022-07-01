Heading 3
Janhvi Kapoor's summer looks
Joyce Joyson
JULY 01, 2022
FASHION
Janhvi Kapoor shows us how to stand out on hot summer days by donning a lacy white corset top with a plunging neckline, paired with a mini skirt with a slit and matching blazer
Boss babe
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
A die-hard fan of breezy ethnic sets, the actress went for a deep blue printed crop top, and sharara pants and rounded off the look with a matching long jacket
Easy-breezy
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Photo: Visual Affairs Photography
She is a picture of cool in this strapless denim corset with white stripes styled with ripped jeans
Unabashedly cool
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Next up, Janhvi hits out a super summery look in this white, multicoloured floral dress, featuring a sweetheart neckline and thigh-grazing slit
Summer delight
Janhvi sets our pulse racing in this iridescent swimsuit
Ups the heat!
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Roohi star looks like a summer dream in a vibrant green floral saree adorned with a dainty gold border and paired with a matching sleeveless blouse
Sight to behold
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Looking as fresh as a daisy in this strappy mint green, ruffled tiered dress that came with a matching belt-like detail that cinched her waist
Fresh and flirty
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Photo: Sasha Jairam
A chic ivory crop and denim is just the terrific combo to beat the heat in style
Casual-chic
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
This time she went for a strappy, ribbed yellow crop top and teamed it with joy-inducing, colourful tie-dye pants
Bright and cheerful
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam
Janhvi looks stunning in this blingy blue sequin tube top and high-waisted white trousers
Stunning
