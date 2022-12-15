Janhvi Kapoor's
vacation diaries
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 15, 2022
FASHION
Image: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram
Glitzy affair
The Mili actress sizzled in a lilac sequin bandeau top and paired it with denim shorts for her night stroll
Image: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram
While sipping coconut water, she flaunted her skin in a blue knitted bralette with a beaded choker and denim shorts
Looking bluetiful
Image: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looked ethereal in a white knitted dress with cut-out detail and a plunging neckline. She paired it with black earrings
Divine white
Image: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram
With the picturesque view of the ocean, she looked like a diva in a neon yellow swimsuit with messy hair
Neon much
Image: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram
For a sunny day out, the actress opted for a cozy yet stylish ensemble - a brown printed co-ord set featuring a bralette and a wrap skirt
Pretty rustic
Image: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram
She looked like a dream in a pastel lime green dress with noodle straps and a backless design with a ruched waistline
Maxi gown
Image: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram
For a pop of color, she opted for a bright green floral printed one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline and a matching cap
Pop of color
Image: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looked like a fresh breeze in her brown monochrome ensemble, which included a tank top and slim-fit pants
Broween
Image: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram
Baskin in the sun, she sported a basic knitted white dress and styled it with a pair of sneakers
Ray of sunshine
Image: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram
While enjoying Amsterdam, the actress kept her chic and comfortable look by wearing a sleeveless top and pairing it with a dungaree
Dun-agree
