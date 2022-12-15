Heading 3

Janhvi Kapoor's
vacation diaries

Image: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram

Glitzy affair 

The Mili actress sizzled in a lilac sequin bandeau top and paired it with denim shorts for her night stroll

Image: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram

While sipping coconut water, she flaunted her skin in a blue knitted bralette with a beaded choker and denim shorts

Looking bluetiful

Image: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looked ethereal in a white knitted dress with cut-out detail and a plunging neckline. She paired it with black earrings

Divine white

Image: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram

With the picturesque view of the ocean, she looked like a diva in a neon yellow swimsuit with messy hair

Neon much

Image: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram

For a sunny day out, the actress opted for a cozy yet stylish ensemble - a brown printed co-ord set featuring a bralette and a wrap skirt

Pretty rustic 

Image: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram

She looked like a dream in a pastel lime green dress with noodle straps and a backless design with a ruched waistline

Maxi gown

Image: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram

For a pop of color, she opted for a bright green floral printed one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline and a matching cap

Pop of color

Image: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looked like a fresh breeze in her brown monochrome ensemble, which included a tank top and slim-fit pants

Broween

Image: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram

Baskin in the sun, she sported a basic knitted white dress and styled it with a pair of sneakers

Ray of sunshine

Image: Jahnvi Kapoor Instagram

While enjoying Amsterdam, the actress kept her chic and comfortable look by wearing a sleeveless top and pairing it with a dungaree

Dun-agree

