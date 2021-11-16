Nov 16, 2021
Lifestyle
Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor’s Dubai diaries
Author: Rishika Shah
Sisters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are having a gala time in Dubai, celebrating their dad, Boney Kapoor’s 66th birthday(Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
Birthday Celebrations
Fashion runs in the blood of the Kapoor sisters and they were seen twinning in an exotic attire
Twinning & Winning(Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
Janhvi indeed looked like a delicious dessert in a desert as she posed on a desert bike wearing a brown crop top, denim shorts and a keffiyeh on her head
Dessert In A Desert(Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
Biker Girl
Khushi teamed her brown crop top with a cropped white shirt and dark-washed denim shorts, donning the same keffiyeh(Credits: Khushi Kapoor Instagram)
Janhvi posed in her Dubai-exclusive attire with confidence and charisma, making us feel like she owns the desert
Desert Queen(Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
The duo is also accompanied by their bestie, Orhan on the trip who is equally close to Boney Kapoor
BFF Goals(Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
After giving us exotic wear goals, the Kapoor sisters also gave us major beachwear goals
Beach, Please(Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor picked out a black strappy bikini with red and green floral print on it and teamed it with a matching sarong
Floral For The Win(Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
Khushi Kapoor opted for a sporty girl look with a classic Burberry bikini top and high waisted dark denim shorts
Checks All The WayCredits: Khushi Kapoor Instagram)
Janhvi also indulged in some water activities as she was seen enjoying a jet ski ride in a swimsuit
Jet Ski Rides(Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Celebs part of All Stars Football Club