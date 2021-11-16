Nov 16, 2021

Lifestyle 

Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor’s Dubai diaries

Author: Rishika Shah

Sisters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are having a gala time in Dubai, celebrating their dad, Boney Kapoor’s 66th birthday

(Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram) 

Birthday Celebrations

Fashion runs in the blood of the Kapoor sisters and they were seen twinning in an exotic attire

Twinning & Winning

(Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

Janhvi indeed looked like a delicious dessert in a desert as she posed on a desert bike wearing a brown crop top, denim shorts and a keffiyeh on her head

Dessert In A Desert

(Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram) 

Biker Girl

Khushi teamed her brown crop top with a cropped white shirt and dark-washed denim shorts, donning the same keffiyeh

(Credits: Khushi Kapoor Instagram) 

Janhvi posed in her Dubai-exclusive attire with confidence and charisma, making us feel like she owns the desert

Desert Queen

(Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram) 

The duo is also accompanied by their bestie, Orhan on the trip who is equally close to Boney Kapoor

BFF Goals

(Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

After giving us exotic wear goals, the Kapoor sisters also gave us major beachwear goals

Beach, Please

(Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram) 

Janhvi Kapoor picked out a black strappy bikini with red and green floral print on it and teamed it with a matching sarong

Floral For The Win

(Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram) 

Khushi Kapoor opted for a sporty girl look with a classic Burberry bikini top and high waisted dark denim shorts

Checks All The Way

Credits: Khushi Kapoor Instagram) 

Janhvi also indulged in some water activities as she was seen enjoying a jet ski ride in a swimsuit

Jet Ski Rides

(Credits: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

