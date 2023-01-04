Janhvi-Kiara: Celebs in green sarees
Hardika Gupta
Jan 04, 2023
FASHION
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya made heads turn in this elegant chiffon saree
Shanaya Kapoor
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looked pretty in this green floral saree by Anita Dongre
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
Hands down, Aditi is the queen of ethnic wear
Aditi Rao Hydari
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia is the epitome of grace in this saree teamed up with gajra adorned hairdo
Alia Bhatt
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
She looks drop-dead gorgeous in this green organza saree
Kiara Advani
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka defines elegance in this mint green saree
Anushka Sharma
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina wore a sheer green saree and looked breathtaking
Katrina Kaif
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri sketches a wow picture in this dark green saree
Madhuri Dixit
Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa's blingy green saree with a touch of pink is what we are craving for
Shilpa Shetty
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She exudes regal charm in this printed green saree
Nora Fatehi
