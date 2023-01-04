Heading 3

Janhvi-Kiara: Celebs in green sarees

Hardika Gupta 

Jan 04, 2023

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya made heads turn in this elegant chiffon saree 

Shanaya Kapoor

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Janhvi looked pretty in this green floral saree by Anita Dongre

Janhvi Kapoor 

Source: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Hands down, Aditi is the queen of ethnic wear 

Aditi Rao Hydari 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia is the epitome of grace in this saree teamed up with gajra adorned hairdo

Alia Bhatt

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram 

She looks drop-dead gorgeous in this green organza saree 

Kiara Advani 

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka defines elegance in this mint green saree 

Anushka Sharma 

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina wore a sheer green saree and looked breathtaking

Katrina Kaif 

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri sketches a wow picture in this dark green saree 

Madhuri Dixit 

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

Shilpa's blingy green saree with a touch of pink is what we are craving for

Shilpa Shetty 

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She exudes regal charm in this printed green saree 

Nora Fatehi 

