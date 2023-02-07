Heading 3

Janhvi-Kiara: Celebs' look for Rose Day

Akriti Anand

Fashion

FEB 07, 2023

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress' look is formal yet stylish

Deepika Padukone

Image: Pinkvilla

This is an ideal choice for the ones who want to keep it simple

Alia Bhatt

Image: Pinkvilla

 Sara has styled her plain white salwar and churidar with floral dupatta

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

She looks fresh as a flower in this floral red colour dress

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress is wearing a white colour ruffle crop top which she styled with pink colour trousers

Kiara Advani

Image: Pinkvilla

She has teamed her brown colour little heart printed shirt with white colour shorts

Ananya Panday

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress is wearing a red colour printed co-ord set and it can be a good choice for the ones who want a chic look

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fashionista and can never go wrong with her choice of outfits 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

She always makes elegant fashion choices. Dia is wearing a white floor-length dress with red colour shrug

Dia Mirza

