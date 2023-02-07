Janhvi-Kiara: Celebs' look for Rose Day
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress' look is formal yet stylish
Deepika Padukone
Image: Pinkvilla
This is an ideal choice for the ones who want to keep it simple
Alia Bhatt
Image: Pinkvilla
Sara has styled her plain white salwar and churidar with floral dupatta
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
She looks fresh as a flower in this floral red colour dress
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress is wearing a white colour ruffle crop top which she styled with pink colour trousers
Kiara Advani
Image: Pinkvilla
She has teamed her brown colour little heart printed shirt with white colour shorts
Ananya Panday
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress is wearing a red colour printed co-ord set and it can be a good choice for the ones who want a chic look
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fashionista and can never go wrong with her choice of outfits
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
She always makes elegant fashion choices. Dia is wearing a white floor-length dress with red colour shrug
Dia Mirza
