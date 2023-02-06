Heading 3

Janhvi-Kiara inspired ethnic looks

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti Anand

Fashion

FEB 06, 2023


Image: Pinkvilla

The actress is a sight to behold in this simple yet statement-making yellow dress 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

The Liger actress looks gorgeous in a white colour salwar suit 

Ananya Panday

Image: Pinkvilla

She showed us how to look flawlessly elegant in a printed salwar suit 

Tara Sutaria

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram

The starlet looked stunning in a red embroidered lehenga and a statement necklace

Athiya Shetty

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She looks gorgeous in a heavily embellished red bridal lehenga

 Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

She looks stunning in an emerald green salwar suit

Kiara Advani

Image: Pinkvilla

She has opted for this red sharara saree for an event in the city

Katrina Kaif

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress is looking simply beautiful in a plain golden colour kurta paired with white pants

Alia Bhatt

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam exuded major vibes in a red anarkali featuring printed tree motifs in gold

 Sonam Kapoor

