Janhvi-Kiara inspired ethnic looks
Akriti Anand
Fashion
FEB 06, 2023
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress is a sight to behold in this simple yet statement-making yellow dress
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress looks gorgeous in a white colour salwar suit
Ananya Panday
Image: Pinkvilla
She showed us how to look flawlessly elegant in a printed salwar suit
Tara Sutaria
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The starlet looked stunning in a red embroidered lehenga and a statement necklace
Athiya Shetty
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She looks gorgeous in a heavily embellished red bridal lehenga
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
She looks stunning in an emerald green salwar suit
Kiara Advani
Image: Pinkvilla
She has opted for this red sharara saree for an event in the city
Katrina Kaif
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress is looking simply beautiful in a plain golden colour kurta paired with white pants
Alia Bhatt
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam exuded major vibes in a red anarkali featuring printed tree motifs in gold
Sonam Kapoor
