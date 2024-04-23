Heading 3

Aditi Singh

april 23, 2024

Janhvi-Kriti: Celebs In Tangerine Fits

Image: Instagram@janhvikapoor

Janhvi looked splendid in this vibrant dual-tone tangerine dress adorned with a plunging neckline; she opted for a sleek high ponytail hairdo to go with it 

#1

Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt

Alia’s beautiful lehenga was embellished with mirrors all over; the vibrant hue enhanced the look immaculately 

#2

Image: Instagram@ananyapanday

Ananya opted for a tangerine bodycon top that had small beads and net detailing and paired it with white trousers 

#3

Image: Instagram@sanajanasanghi96

Sanjana sported a super chic ensemble; consisting of a knotted-style shirt and flowy pants. She complemented the look with a half bun open hair hairstyle 

#4

Image: Instagram@kriti.kharbanda 

Kriti’s super sultry full-length gown set with a thigh slit is a sizzling ensemble to pull off! 

#5

Image: Instagram@sanyamalhotra_

You can energise your wardrobe by taking inspiration from Sanya’s zesty hued pantsuit; which made a striking impression 

#6

Image: Instagram@mrunalthakur

#7

Mrunal opted for a sophisticated and classy pleated dress that made her look extremely gorgeous! 

Image: Instagram@rashmika_mandanna

Rashmika emitted wholesome energy in this beautiful and simple bright saree, catching all the attention! 

#8

Image: Instagram@palaktiwarii 

Palak slayed in a stunning tangerine saree, paired with a bralette blouse with shell detailing on the sides

#9

Image: Instagram@kritisanon 

Kriti Sanon’s bodycon short dress set with a turtleneck is a ravishing ensemble that highlights her curves magnificently! 

#10

