Aditi Singh
Fashion
april 23, 2024
Janhvi-Kriti: Celebs In Tangerine Fits
Image: Instagram@janhvikapoor
Janhvi looked splendid in this vibrant dual-tone tangerine dress adorned with a plunging neckline; she opted for a sleek high ponytail hairdo to go with it
#1
Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt
Alia’s beautiful lehenga was embellished with mirrors all over; the vibrant hue enhanced the look immaculately
#2
Image: Instagram@ananyapanday
Ananya opted for a tangerine bodycon top that had small beads and net detailing and paired it with white trousers
#3
Image: Instagram@sanajanasanghi96
Sanjana sported a super chic ensemble; consisting of a knotted-style shirt and flowy pants. She complemented the look with a half bun open hair hairstyle
#4
Image: Instagram@kriti.kharbanda
Kriti’s super sultry full-length gown set with a thigh slit is a sizzling ensemble to pull off!
#5
Image: Instagram@sanyamalhotra_
You can energise your wardrobe by taking inspiration from Sanya’s zesty hued pantsuit; which made a striking impression
#6
Image: Instagram@mrunalthakur
#7
Mrunal opted for a sophisticated and classy pleated dress that made her look extremely gorgeous!
Image: Instagram@rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika emitted wholesome energy in this beautiful and simple bright saree, catching all the attention!
#8
Image: Instagram@palaktiwarii
Palak slayed in a stunning tangerine saree, paired with a bralette blouse with shell detailing on the sides
#9
Image: Instagram@kritisanon
Kriti Sanon’s bodycon short dress set with a turtleneck is a ravishing ensemble that highlights her curves magnificently!
#10
