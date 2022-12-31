Janhvi-Kriti: Divas rock leather accents
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti dolled up in an off-shoulder bodycon leather dress
Kriti Sanon
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara’s irresistible look consisted of a denim corset top and black leather pants
Kiara Advani
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Ananya opted for a neon criss-cross neck top and light brown leather pants
Ananya Panday
Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
An ideal new year outfit, we say!
Deepika Padukone
Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Janhvi picked a deep brown short leather dress with a front cut-out and looked sassy
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Ami Patel Instagram
With a minimal makeup on her black leather ensemble, she looked stunning
Madhuri Dixit
Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa gave a unique touch to her ensemble by pairing a maroon bralette with brown wrap-around leather skirt
Shilpa Shetty
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Styling her brown leather corset top with matching coat and trousers was certainly a right choice
Nora Fatehi
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia’s all black ensemble is too good to be true
Alia Bhatt
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya styled her beige sleeveless top with brown leather pants and looked gorgeous
Shanaya Kapoor
