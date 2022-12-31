Heading 3

Janhvi-Kriti: Divas rock leather accents

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti dolled up in an off-shoulder bodycon leather dress

Kriti Sanon

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara’s irresistible look consisted of a denim corset top and black leather pants

Kiara Advani

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Ananya opted for a neon criss-cross neck top and light brown leather pants 

Ananya Panday

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

An ideal new year outfit, we say!

Deepika Padukone

Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Janhvi picked a deep brown short leather dress with a front cut-out and looked sassy

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Ami Patel Instagram

With a minimal makeup on her black leather ensemble, she looked stunning

Madhuri Dixit

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa gave a unique touch to her ensemble by pairing a maroon bralette with brown wrap-around leather skirt

Shilpa Shetty

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Styling her brown leather corset top with matching coat and trousers was certainly a right choice

Nora Fatehi

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia’s all black ensemble is too good to be true

Alia Bhatt

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya styled her beige sleeveless top with brown leather pants and looked gorgeous

Shanaya Kapoor

