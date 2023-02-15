Heading 3

Janhvi-Nora: Celebs in green ethnic wear

Hardika Gupta

Fashion

FEB 15, 2023

Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma looked elegant in this green ethnic suit 

Karisma Kapoor

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi turned heads in this pastel green lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya's bottle green lehenga is perfect for any festive occasion

Shanaya Kapoor

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia looked pretty as a picture in this green suit 

Alia Bhatt

Source: Aditi Rao Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari's green saree also had sequin detailing 

Aditi Rao Hydari

Source: Madhuri dixit Instagram

Madhuri wore this lehenga and looked pretty

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya's pastel green lehenga looked mesmerizing

Ananya Panday

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi's belted saree look is pure chic

Nora Fatehi

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka defines elegance in this mint green saree 

Anushka Sharma 

