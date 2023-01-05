Heading 3

Janhvi-Nora: Celebs in risque blouses

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

JAN 5, 2023

FASHION

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha's blouse is just too stunning to look at 

Disha Patani 

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi in a cut-out blouse is a treat to our eyes 

Janhvi Kapoor 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She looks pretty as a picture in this yellow blouse 

Alia Bhatt

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She is a queen of risque ensembles 

Nora Fatehi 

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

In this green blouse, she looks stunning 

Ananya Pandey 

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana's strappy blouse is surely one of our favourites 

Suhana Khan 

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi raised the hotness quotient in this risque blouse

Bhumi Pednekar 

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

We can't take our eyes off Kiara's blouse with a plunging neckline 

Kiara Advani 

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka's white lehenga refuses to leave our head, thanks to her glamorous blouse 

Priyanka Chopra 

