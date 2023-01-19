Heading 3

Janhvi-Nora: Celebs in risque blouses

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

FASHION

JAN 19, 2023

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha's blouse is just too stunning to look at

Disha Patani

Janhvi-Kiara: Celebs in green sarees

anushka-Sara: Celebs with flawless skin

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi in a cut-out blouse is a treat to our eyes

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She looks pretty as a picture in this yellow blouse

Alia Bhatt

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

She is a queen of risque ensembles

Nora Fatehi 

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

In this green blouse, she looks stunning

Ananya Panday

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana's strappy blouse is surely one of our favourites

Suhana Khan

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi raised the hotness quotient in this risque blouse

Bhumi Pednekar

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

We can't take our eyes off Kiara's blouse with a plunging neckline

Kiara Advani

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka's white lehenga refuses to leave our head, thanks to her glamorous blouse

Priyanka Chopra

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here