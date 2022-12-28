Heading 3

Janhvi-Sara: Bold lip shades to rock NYE

Hardika Gupta

DEC 28, 2022

FASHION

Source: Pinkvilla

Aishwarya’s purple lip shade became the talk of the town and it’s a perfect way to spice up your look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor’s deep brown lip colour is chic and would suit a variety of skin tones

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Radhika Apte Instagram

Radhika’s wine colour lip shade will surely add an oomph to your New year look

Radhika Apte

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

The fashion icon’s classic red lip shade is surely a right choice for any party

Sonam Kapoor

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Take cues from Bebo on how to carry this bright pink shade and you are good to go!

Kareena Kapoor

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

You can try Sara’s deep blue lip shade to add some drama to your look

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Karishma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma’s fuschia pink lip colour showed us how a statement shade can add glam to a plain outfit

Karisma Kapoor

Source: Hina Khan Instagram

If Hina Khan can wear a dark brown shade to compliment her white dress, then so can you!

Hina Khan

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka’s flamboyant orange lip shade gives the ultimate new year vibes

Anushka Sharma

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

This deep wine matte lip shade is Priyanka Chopra’s favourite, which is suitable for a day and night function

Priyanka Chopra

