Janhvi-Sara: Bold lip shades to rock NYE
Hardika Gupta
DEC 28, 2022
Source: Pinkvilla
Aishwarya’s purple lip shade became the talk of the town and it’s a perfect way to spice up your look
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor’s deep brown lip colour is chic and would suit a variety of skin tones
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Radhika Apte Instagram
Radhika’s wine colour lip shade will surely add an oomph to your New year look
Radhika Apte
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The fashion icon’s classic red lip shade is surely a right choice for any party
Sonam Kapoor
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Take cues from Bebo on how to carry this bright pink shade and you are good to go!
Kareena Kapoor
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
You can try Sara’s deep blue lip shade to add some drama to your look
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Karishma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma’s fuschia pink lip colour showed us how a statement shade can add glam to a plain outfit
Karisma Kapoor
Source: Hina Khan Instagram
If Hina Khan can wear a dark brown shade to compliment her white dress, then so can you!
Hina Khan
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka’s flamboyant orange lip shade gives the ultimate new year vibes
Anushka Sharma
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
This deep wine matte lip shade is Priyanka Chopra’s favourite, which is suitable for a day and night function
Priyanka Chopra
