Jiya Surana

Fashion

MAY 28, 2023

Janhvi-Shanaya:
Bollywood divas in Red

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

Janhvi Kapoor is a dazzling diva in a sparkly cherry red strappy backless gown. She styled her look with matching knee-length boots

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 


All red hearts for Kiara Advani as she creates an all-red look. The actress is seen wearing a cutout sequin red mini which she paired with a solid red blazer

Kiara Advani

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram 

Rakul Preet

Rakul Preet is looking resplendent in a red velvet dress. The full-sleeved mini had a wrap detailing at the waistline with a side trail

Image: Sharvari Instagram 

Sharvari looks alluring as she wears a coral-red organza saree paired with a pleated blouse. Her appearance was marked with a pearl, and stone neck choker

Sharvari

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara Sutaria is a classic beauty in a stunning scarlet red saree with an embellished blouse. She wore chandbali style earrings with her hair slicked back in a bun

Tara Sutaria

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon is making heads turn in a figure-hugging dress with a thigh-high slit

Kriti Sanon

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor is a sight to behold as she shines bright in a strapless bodycon dress. The ensemble features diamante trim for a touch of sparkle 

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram 

Kriti Kharbanda looks graceful in a one shoulder cut-out red gown featuring a thigh-high split

Kriti Kharbanda 

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram 

Kareena Kapoor is giving us hotness alerts as she shares this monochromatic picture in a red coloured outfit

Kareena Kapoor 

Suhana Khan looked subtle and simple in a bright red saree. She tied her hair up into a ponytail and wore jhumkas to complete her look

Suhana Khan

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

