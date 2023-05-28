pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
MAY 28, 2023
Janhvi-Shanaya:
Bollywood divas in Red
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor is a dazzling diva in a sparkly cherry red strappy backless gown. She styled her look with matching knee-length boots
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
All red hearts for Kiara Advani as she creates an all-red look. The actress is seen wearing a cutout sequin red mini which she paired with a solid red blazer
Kiara Advani
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet is looking resplendent in a red velvet dress. The full-sleeved mini had a wrap detailing at the waistline with a side trail
Image: Sharvari Instagram
Sharvari looks alluring as she wears a coral-red organza saree paired with a pleated blouse. Her appearance was marked with a pearl, and stone neck choker
Sharvari
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria is a classic beauty in a stunning scarlet red saree with an embellished blouse. She wore chandbali style earrings with her hair slicked back in a bun
Tara Sutaria
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon is making heads turn in a figure-hugging dress with a thigh-high slit
Kriti Sanon
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor is a sight to behold as she shines bright in a strapless bodycon dress. The ensemble features diamante trim for a touch of sparkle
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Kriti Kharbanda looks graceful in a one shoulder cut-out red gown featuring a thigh-high split
Kriti Kharbanda
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Kareena Kapoor is giving us hotness alerts as she shares this monochromatic picture in a red coloured outfit
Kareena Kapoor
Suhana Khan looked subtle and simple in a bright red saree. She tied her hair up into a ponytail and wore jhumkas to complete her look
Suhana Khan
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
