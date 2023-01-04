Heading 3

Janhvi-Shanaya: White & denim done right

Hardika Gupta

Jan 04, 2023

FASHION

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka's love for white tees and denims is known to all 

Anushka Sharma 

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya's fashion choices are commendable 

Shanaya Kapoor

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Ananya looks gorgeous in this basic ensemble

Ananya Panday 

Source: Radhika Madan Instagram

Styling up her casual attire, Radhika done an eclectic look

Radhika Madan

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa gave a perfect day out outfit inspiration in this attire 

Shilpa Shetty 

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi kept her look comfy and casual in this white crop top paired with denim shorts 

Janhvi Kapoor 

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana looks uber cool in this white tank top and blue denims

Suhana Khan 

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara looks sassy in this white tank top teamed up with distressed jeans 

Sara Ali Khan 

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

Even in the most basic outfit, Disha manages to look stunning 

Disha Patani 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Take cues from Alia on how to take a casual look a notch up

Alia Bhatt 

