Janhvi-Shanaya: White & denim done right
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
Jan 04, 2023
FASHION
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka's love for white tees and denims is known to all
Anushka Sharma
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya's fashion choices are commendable
Shanaya Kapoor
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Ananya looks gorgeous in this basic ensemble
Ananya Panday
Source: Radhika Madan Instagram
Styling up her casual attire, Radhika done an eclectic look
Radhika Madan
Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa gave a perfect day out outfit inspiration in this attire
Shilpa Shetty
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi kept her look comfy and casual in this white crop top paired with denim shorts
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana looks uber cool in this white tank top and blue denims
Suhana Khan
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara looks sassy in this white tank top teamed up with distressed jeans
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Even in the most basic outfit, Disha manages to look stunning
Disha Patani
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Take cues from Alia on how to take a casual look a notch up
Alia Bhatt
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.