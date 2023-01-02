Heading 3

Janhvi-Sonam:
Celebs in Kaftans

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

Jan 02, 2023

FASHION

Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

For her birthday, she wore a green kaftan by Masaba Gupta 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Shamita Shetty Instagram

Shamita loves kaftan and is often seen wearing it 

Shamita Shetty 

Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi can be seen dolled up in a white kaftan with printed skirt 

Sonakshi Sinha

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam stunned in this blue kaftan which featured fringes

Sonam Kapoor 

Source: Kajol Instagram

If you love prints, then Kajol's printed kaftan should definitely be your pick

Kajol 

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi picked a white kaftan and looked stunning 

Janhvi Kapoor 

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram 

Anushka's orange kaftan gives an easy-breezy touch to her look 

Anushka Sharma 

Source: Huma Qureshi Instagram

Huma enjoys being in a 'kaftan mood' in this printed kaftan

Huma Qureshi

Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Take inspiration from Lolo on how to be both comfortable and stylish at the same time

Karisma Kapoor 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here