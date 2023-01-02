Janhvi-Sonam:
Celebs in Kaftans
Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
For her birthday, she wore a green kaftan by Masaba Gupta
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Source: Shamita Shetty Instagram
Shamita loves kaftan and is often seen wearing it
Shamita Shetty
Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Sonakshi can be seen dolled up in a white kaftan with printed skirt
Sonakshi Sinha
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam stunned in this blue kaftan which featured fringes
Sonam Kapoor
Source: Kajol Instagram
If you love prints, then Kajol's printed kaftan should definitely be your pick
Kajol
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi picked a white kaftan and looked stunning
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka's orange kaftan gives an easy-breezy touch to her look
Anushka Sharma
Source: Huma Qureshi Instagram
Huma enjoys being in a 'kaftan mood' in this printed kaftan
Huma Qureshi
Source: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Take inspiration from Lolo on how to be both comfortable and stylish at the same time
Karisma Kapoor
