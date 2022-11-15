Heading 3

Janhvi to Alia: Divas in blazer dresses

Shefali Fernandes

Nov 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika Padukone wore a black blazer from Alexandre Vauthier. It featured a V-neckline and had a belt-style detail at the waist.

Deepika Padukone

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor sported a bold pink blazer dress with corset detailing along the bodice from fashion label Polite Society. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt made heads turn in a stunning David Koma mini black blazer dress, which featured pink sequined panels on the sleeves.

Alia Bhatt 

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra wore a brown blazer dress by Versace, which featured metal Medusa-head buttons and gold chain detailing near the collars. 

Priyanka Chopra

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara Advani donned a Meshki two-piece set that featured a full-sleeved blazer. It was teamed with mini shorts that had an asymmetric hem. 

Kiara Advani

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor wore a shimmery golden metallic blazer dress from Zara.

Shraddha Kapoor

Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Malaika Arora wore a white mini blazer dress from the shelves of the clothing label Self-Portrait.

Malaika Arora

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon wore an olive green blazer dress from Alula. It came with waist cut-outs that extended to the back and an asymmetric skirt.

Kriti Sanon

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Ananya Panday donned a perfectly fitted green linen blazer that came with full sleeves from Dalida Ayach boutique.

Ananya Panday

Image: CECIL Instagram 

Tara Sutaria wore a chic white blazer dress and styled it well with a matching mini purse

Tara Sutaria

