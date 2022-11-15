Janhvi to Alia: Divas in blazer dresses
Shefali Fernandes
Nov 15, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika Padukone wore a black blazer from Alexandre Vauthier. It featured a V-neckline and had a belt-style detail at the waist.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor sported a bold pink blazer dress with corset detailing along the bodice from fashion label Polite Society.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt made heads turn in a stunning David Koma mini black blazer dress, which featured pink sequined panels on the sleeves.
Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra wore a brown blazer dress by Versace, which featured metal Medusa-head buttons and gold chain detailing near the collars.
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara Advani donned a Meshki two-piece set that featured a full-sleeved blazer. It was teamed with mini shorts that had an asymmetric hem.
Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor wore a shimmery golden metallic blazer dress from Zara.
Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Malaika Arora wore a white mini blazer dress from the shelves of the clothing label Self-Portrait.
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon wore an olive green blazer dress from Alula. It came with waist cut-outs that extended to the back and an asymmetric skirt.
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Ananya Panday donned a perfectly fitted green linen blazer that came with full sleeves from Dalida Ayach boutique.
Image: CECIL Instagram
Tara Sutaria wore a chic white blazer dress and styled it well with a matching mini purse
