Heading 3

Janhvi to Khushi: Celebs in sarees

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

OCT 27, 2022

FASHION

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

The Mili actress sported a gorgeous fiery red saree by Manish Malhotra with subtle lace designs and styled it with soft beach waves.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The diva looked stylish in a black lace saree styled with slicked-back hair and nude lipstick.

Malaika Arora 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The Archies star exuded glitz and glamour in a pink-hued sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra, styled with statement earrings. 

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

Rashmika brought her A-game to the Diwali party in an ivory shimmer saree with a silver applique border and pink drop earrings.

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

Katrina never fails to turn up the heat in an impressive saree. This year she sported a mint green embroidered saree by Manish Malhotra. 

Katrina Kaif

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The Maja Ma star looked gorgeous in a shimmering blue saree, paired with a high-neck blouse and accessorized with blue drop earrings.

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Athiya's Manish Malhotra's blue plain saree with a pleated border glistened. She accessorised with a pair of dramatic earrings.

Athiya Shetty

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram 

Suhana definitely has her fashionista game on point in this shimmering gold sari by Falguni and Shane Peacock. 

Suhana Khan

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The Archies star was all about elegance and style, draped in a beautiful white embroidered sheer saree, styled with a bun and diamond studs.

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looked mesmerizing in this ivory and silver pearl saree with a spaghetti-design blouse and a pearl choker. 

Ananya Panday

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here