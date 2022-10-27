Janhvi to Khushi: Celebs in sarees
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Mili actress sported a gorgeous fiery red saree by Manish Malhotra with subtle lace designs and styled it with soft beach waves.
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The diva looked stylish in a black lace saree styled with slicked-back hair and nude lipstick.
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Archies star exuded glitz and glamour in a pink-hued sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra, styled with statement earrings.
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
Rashmika brought her A-game to the Diwali party in an ivory shimmer saree with a silver applique border and pink drop earrings.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Katrina never fails to turn up the heat in an impressive saree. This year she sported a mint green embroidered saree by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Maja Ma star looked gorgeous in a shimmering blue saree, paired with a high-neck blouse and accessorized with blue drop earrings.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Athiya's Manish Malhotra's blue plain saree with a pleated border glistened. She accessorised with a pair of dramatic earrings.
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana definitely has her fashionista game on point in this shimmering gold sari by Falguni and Shane Peacock.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The Archies star was all about elegance and style, draped in a beautiful white embroidered sheer saree, styled with a bun and diamond studs.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looked mesmerizing in this ivory and silver pearl saree with a spaghetti-design blouse and a pearl choker.
