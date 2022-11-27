Janhvi to Kiara: Actresses in maxi dress
pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
NOV 27, 2022
FASHION
Source: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a bishop-sleeved dress with white polka dots on it.
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor wore a rivet lace white maxi dress from The IASO.
Source: Pinkvilla
Kiara Advani chose a multi-coloured printed ensemble from Saaksha and Kinni.
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore a Shivan and Narresh maxi dress that featured a melange of colours and prints.
Source: Pinkvilla
Disha Patani wore a strappy maxi dress with lovely floral pink embroidery all over it.
Source: Rhea Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor kept it easy-breezy in a white sleeveless maxi dress from Ralph & Russo.
Source: Pinkvilla
Sara Ali Khan wore a lime yellow maxi dress with multi-hued floral embroidery.
Source: Pinkvilla
Alia Bhatt wore a silk doodle dress from Burberry featuring a neck tie.
Source: Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif wore a black floral maxi dress that bore pretty pink rose prints.
Source: Pinkvilla
Shraddha Kapoor was seen in a breezy printed maxi by Global Desi with a contrasting blue belt.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.