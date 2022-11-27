Heading 3

Janhvi to Kiara: Actresses in maxi dress

Shefali Fernandes

NOV 27, 2022

FASHION

Source: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore a bishop-sleeved dress with white polka dots on it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor wore a rivet lace white maxi dress from The IASO.

Shanaya Kapoor

Source: Pinkvilla

Kiara Advani chose a multi-coloured printed ensemble from Saaksha and Kinni.

Kiara Advani

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a Shivan and Narresh maxi dress that featured a melange of colours and prints.

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Pinkvilla

Disha Patani wore a strappy maxi dress with lovely floral pink embroidery all over it.

Disha Patani

Source: Rhea Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor kept it easy-breezy in a white sleeveless maxi dress from Ralph & Russo.

Sonam Kapoor

Source: Pinkvilla


Sara Ali Khan wore a lime yellow maxi dress with multi-hued floral embroidery.

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Pinkvilla

Alia Bhatt wore a silk doodle dress from Burberry featuring a neck tie.

Alia Bhatt

Source: Pinkvilla

Katrina Kaif wore a black floral maxi dress that bore pretty pink rose prints.

Katrina Kaif

Source: Pinkvilla

Shraddha Kapoor was seen in a breezy printed maxi by Global Desi with a contrasting blue belt. 

Shraddha Kapoor

