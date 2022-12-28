Heading 3

Janhvi to Kiara: Best white outfits

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

DEC 28, 2022

FASHION

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

We love how effortlessly Anushka paired up a white shirt with blue denim

Anushka Sharma

Source: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Neha Dhupia’s easy breezy white outfit is perfect for summers

Neha Dhupia

Source: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Avneet’s all white outfit looks amazingly cool and classy

Avneet Kaur

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop dead gorgeous in this short white dress

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni’s staggering white anarkali suit with antique jewellery looks ravishing

Mouni Roy

Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya looks smashingly hot in this white pantsuit

Athiya Shetty

Source: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

Kriti showed us how a white saree is a must-have in every wardrobe

Kriti Kharbanda

Source: Source: Sonam KapoorInstagram

Sonam Kapoor’s love for kaftans knows no boundaries

Sonam Kapoor

Source: Krystle D’souza Instagram

Krystle looks magnificent in this white blazer dress

Krystle D’souza

Source: Anushka Ranjan Instagram

We can’t take our eyes off Anushka’s latest look

Anushka Ranjan

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara donned this white co-ord set like a pro

Kiara Advani

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here