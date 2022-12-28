Janhvi to Kiara: Best white outfits
Hardika Gupta
DEC 28, 2022
FASHION
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
We love how effortlessly Anushka paired up a white shirt with blue denim
Anushka Sharma
Source: Neha Dhupia Instagram
Neha Dhupia’s easy breezy white outfit is perfect for summers
Neha Dhupia
Source: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Avneet’s all white outfit looks amazingly cool and classy
Avneet Kaur
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor looks drop dead gorgeous in this short white dress
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni’s staggering white anarkali suit with antique jewellery looks ravishing
Mouni Roy
Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya looks smashingly hot in this white pantsuit
Athiya Shetty
Source: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Kriti showed us how a white saree is a must-have in every wardrobe
Kriti Kharbanda
Source: Source: Sonam KapoorInstagram
Sonam Kapoor’s love for kaftans knows no boundaries
Sonam Kapoor
Source: Krystle D’souza Instagram
Krystle looks magnificent in this white blazer dress
Krystle D’souza
Source: Anushka Ranjan Instagram
We can’t take our eyes off Anushka’s latest look
Anushka Ranjan
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara donned this white co-ord set like a pro
Kiara Advani
