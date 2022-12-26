Janhvi to Kiara:
Celebs in bling sarees
pinkvilla
Priyakshi Sharma
DEC 26, 2022
FASHION
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looks oh-so-fabulous in this golden saree
Kiara Advani
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
This stunning black saree with a blingy golden blouse is Kriti Sanon-approved and we totally love it
Kriti Sanon
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mili actress is a total pataka in this white embellished saree
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Ananya Pandey Instagram
Ananya says her inspiration for this look was ‘kaju katli’!
Ananya Panday
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
We can’t take our eyes off Katrina as she serves a ‘lewk’ in this black blingy saree
Katrina Kaif
Video: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi looks like a glitter goddess and we aren’t complaining!
Nora Fatehi
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani is a sight for sore eyes in this blingy pink saree
Disha Patani
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty dishes off style goals in this Manish Malhotra pink saree that she wore for Diwali
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Madhuri’s white sheer saree is an absolute head-turner!
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya keeps her accessories to the minimal and lets her gorgeous saree do all the talking
Shanaya Kapoor
