Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt wore an off-shoulder lime green neon gown by Prabal Gurung. It also featured a floor-sweeping train
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon wore a one-sleeved neon green mini dress by David Koma with cut-out detail
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor wore a neon strapless gown by designer Alex Perry. It featured a sweetheart neckline and a long train
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani made a stunning statement in a neon jumpsuit by Atsu
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday wore a strapless neon mini corset-style dress by Alex Perry
Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika Padukone wore a quirky neon green gown by Giambattisvalli, which featured ruffled tulle sleeves
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan picked out a bright neon green sharara set that bore colourful floral embroidery
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor wore a neon gown from Celia Kritharoiti. Her colour block gown also had a pink top
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora sported a thigh-high slit neon dress and it also had puffy sleeves
Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma looked vibrant in a see-through saree neon saree by Sabyasachi
