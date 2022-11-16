Heading 3

Janhvi to Kiara:
 Divas in neon outfits

Akriti
Anand

Nov 16, 2022

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore an off-shoulder lime green neon gown by Prabal Gurung. It also featured a floor-sweeping train

Alia Bhatt

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon wore a one-sleeved neon green mini dress by David Koma with cut-out detail

Kriti Sanon

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor wore a neon strapless gown by designer Alex Perry. It featured a sweetheart neckline and a long train

  Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani made a stunning statement in a neon jumpsuit by Atsu

    Kiara Advani

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday wore a strapless neon mini corset-style dress by Alex Perry

Ananya Panday

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika Padukone wore a quirky neon green gown by Giambattisvalli, which featured ruffled tulle sleeves

Deepika Padukone

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan picked out a bright neon green sharara set that bore colourful floral embroidery

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor wore a neon gown from Celia Kritharoiti. Her colour block gown also had a pink top

Sonam Kapoor

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora sported a thigh-high slit neon dress and it also had puffy sleeves

Malaika Arora

Source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma looked vibrant in a see-through saree neon saree by Sabyasachi

Anushka Sharma

