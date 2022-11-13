Janhvi to Kirti: Stars in ethnic co-ords
Lubna Khan
Nov 13, 2022
Image: Ajay Kadam
Madhuri Dixit made heads turn in this yellow, printed co-ord set by Diya Rajvvir
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
We’re loving the silhouette of this beautiful, breezy Bohemian co-ord set worn by Taapsee Pannu!
Image: Amey Ghatge
The Indo-western separates by Nushrratt Bharuccha is a great blend of traditional and modern elements
Image: Tejas Nerurkar
Take notes on how to ace print on print from Sonakshi Sinha!
Image: K Vinayak
Karisma Kapoor amped up the glamour in this printed skirt and knotted-blouse co-ord set by Anamika Khanna
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Mrunal Thakur looks like a ray of sunshine in this yellow ethnic co-ord set that she layered with an embellished jacket
Image: Visual Affairs Photography
Tie-dye is currently in trend, and Shilpa Shetty looked stylish as she rocked this co-ord saree set
Image: Chandrahas Prabhu
Kirti Kulhari absolutely slayed it in a loose-fitted ikat shirt paired with trousers. The pair of boots further enhance the look
Image: Raj Nagada
Tamannaah Bhatia’s green co-ord set by Papa Don’t Preach is an excellent option for the festive season!
Image: Vaishnav Praveen
Janhvi Kapoor’s blue printed co-ord set is all the fashion inspiration you need!
