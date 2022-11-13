Heading 3

Janhvi to Kirti: Stars in ethnic co-ords

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna Khan

Nov 13, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ajay Kadam

Madhuri Dixit made heads turn in this yellow, printed co-ord set by Diya Rajvvir

 Madhuri Dixit

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

We’re loving the silhouette of this beautiful, breezy Bohemian co-ord set worn by Taapsee Pannu!

Taapsee Pannu

Image: Amey Ghatge

The Indo-western separates by Nushrratt Bharuccha is a great blend of traditional and modern elements

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Image: Tejas Nerurkar

Take notes on how to ace print on print from Sonakshi Sinha!

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: K Vinayak

Karisma Kapoor amped up the glamour in this printed skirt and knotted-blouse co-ord set by Anamika Khanna

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal Thakur looks like a ray of sunshine in this yellow ethnic co-ord set that she layered with an embellished jacket

Mrunal Thakur

Image: Visual Affairs Photography

Tie-dye is currently in trend, and Shilpa Shetty looked stylish as she rocked this co-ord saree set

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Chandrahas Prabhu

Kirti Kulhari absolutely slayed it in a loose-fitted ikat shirt paired with trousers. The pair of boots further enhance the look

Kirti Kulhari

Image: Raj Nagada

Tamannaah Bhatia’s green co-ord set by Papa Don’t Preach is an excellent option for the festive season!

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Vaishnav Praveen

Janhvi Kapoor’s blue printed co-ord set is all the fashion inspiration you need!

Janhvi Kapoor

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here