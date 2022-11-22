Heading 3

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Mili actress looked stunning in a royal blue Versace gown with that iconic pin clinging to the dress's cut-out designs and a bold red lip.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Madhuri Dixit chose a light blue saree with sequin embellishments, a matching blouse, diamond earrings and a slicked-back hairstyle for her Diwali celebrations.

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram 

Khushi looked smoking hot as she posed and flaunted her toned and tall figure in a sheer blue printed dress with a cut-out bodice.

Khushi Kapoor 

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Bookmark this Katrina-inspired corset outfit with different shades of blue and a flared skirt for your next date night and style it with statement earrings.

Katrina Kaif

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress ditched the muted look and opted for a royal velveteen, deep blue lehenga with golden borders from the collection of Sureena Chowdhari.

Kiara Advani 

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Taapsee oozed elegance and style in a white and blue floral-printed saree with a strappy blouse, which she accessorized with oxidized jewelry and a curly hairdo.

Taapsee Pannu 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday sported a denim-on-denim look with a denim crop top and wide-leg jeans with white sneakers for the perfect summer style.

Ananya Panday

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

Athiya looked absolutely stunning in a solid blue saree with frills and a sequined blouse by Manish Malhotra, styled with minimal jewelry.

Athiya Shetty 

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti was all about keeping it simple yet stunning as she donned a light blue solid saree with a metallic blue blouse by Manish Malhotra.

Kriti Sanon

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

The Babli Bouncer actress exuded power and confidence in this Prussian blue pantsuit set by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna and paired it with diamond earrings.

Tamannaah Bhatia

