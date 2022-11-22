Janhvi to Kriti:
Stars in blue outfits
NOV 22, 2022
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mili actress looked stunning in a royal blue Versace gown with that iconic pin clinging to the dress's cut-out designs and a bold red lip.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Madhuri Dixit chose a light blue saree with sequin embellishments, a matching blouse, diamond earrings and a slicked-back hairstyle for her Diwali celebrations.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Khushi looked smoking hot as she posed and flaunted her toned and tall figure in a sheer blue printed dress with a cut-out bodice.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Bookmark this Katrina-inspired corset outfit with different shades of blue and a flared skirt for your next date night and style it with statement earrings.
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress ditched the muted look and opted for a royal velveteen, deep blue lehenga with golden borders from the collection of Sureena Chowdhari.
Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram
Taapsee oozed elegance and style in a white and blue floral-printed saree with a strappy blouse, which she accessorized with oxidized jewelry and a curly hairdo.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday sported a denim-on-denim look with a denim crop top and wide-leg jeans with white sneakers for the perfect summer style.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Athiya looked absolutely stunning in a solid blue saree with frills and a sequined blouse by Manish Malhotra, styled with minimal jewelry.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti was all about keeping it simple yet stunning as she donned a light blue solid saree with a metallic blue blouse by Manish Malhotra.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Babli Bouncer actress exuded power and confidence in this Prussian blue pantsuit set by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna and paired it with diamond earrings.
