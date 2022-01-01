Janhvi to Sara:
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress exuded glamour and confidence in this black bodycon dress with a V-neckline and a thigh-high slit
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The JugJugg Jeeyo star was all about being hot and sexy in this black satin dress which featured cut-outs at the midriff showing off her toned waist
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The Tadap actress looked incredibly stunning wearing a sequin co-ord set of a bralette and a straight skirt
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The Baaghi 2 actress donned a leather ruched black dress looking incredibly stunning with a thigh-high slit from the collection of Norma Kamali
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Kedarnath actress wore a stunning black low-high strapless tulle dress from the collection of AADNEVIK
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The Archies actress looked amazingly hot and seductive in a black cut-out dress showing off her chiseled body from the collection of Monot
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The actress looked stunning in a sultry black gown with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
She looked lovely in a magnificent velvet gown from Giovanni D's collection, which had exquisite cut-out elements at the waist
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
In a black ensemble consisting of a black top with puffy sleeves and flared pants, the Family Man actress looked sophisticated and stylish
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
The Naagin actress wore a sequin black strapless bodycon gown, looking irresistible and amazing flaunting her toned body
