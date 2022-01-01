Heading 3

Janhvi to Sara:

Celebs in black outifts

Sakshi
Singh

SEPT 24, 2022

FASHION

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Good Luck Jerry actress exuded glamour and confidence in this black bodycon dress with a V-neckline and a thigh-high slit

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The JugJugg Jeeyo star was all about being hot and sexy in this black satin dress which featured cut-outs at the midriff showing off her toned waist

Kiara Advani

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The Tadap actress looked incredibly stunning wearing a sequin co-ord set of a bralette and a straight skirt

Tara Sutaria

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The Baaghi 2 actress donned a leather ruched black dress looking incredibly stunning with a thigh-high slit from the collection of Norma Kamali

Disha Patani

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Kedarnath actress wore a stunning black low-high strapless tulle dress from the collection of AADNEVIK

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The Archies actress looked amazingly hot and seductive in a black cut-out dress showing off her chiseled body from the collection of Monot

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The actress looked stunning in a sultry black gown with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned legs

Malaika Arora 

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She looked lovely in a magnificent velvet gown from Giovanni D's collection, which had exquisite cut-out elements at the waist

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

In a black ensemble consisting of a black top with puffy sleeves and flared pants, the Family Man actress looked sophisticated and stylish

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The Naagin actress wore a sequin black strapless bodycon gown, looking irresistible and amazing flaunting her toned body

Mouni Roy

