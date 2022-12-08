pinkvilla
Lubna
Khan
DEC 8, 2022
FASHION
Janhvi to Tara:
Divas in brown outfits
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday is an absolute stunner in this chocolate brown pantsuit that she wore for a book launch recently
Image: Ajay Kadam
Triptii Dimri opted for this chocolate brown dress with an asymmetrical hemline for Qala promotions
Triptii Dimri
Image: Sheldon Santos
Tara Sutaria is a true blue fashionista, and she can make even the most basic outfits look glamorous
Tara Sutaria
Image: Dinesh Ahuja
For Mili promotions, Janhvi Kapoor slayed in a stunning chocolate brown mini-dress by Nookie
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Sukrit
Sonal Chauhan looks uber-chic in a brown leather dress
Sonal Chauhan
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar paired her chocolate brown bralette and a matching cardigan with a beige wrap skirt, and it looks stunning
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Tejas Nerurkar
Kriti Sanon’s sultry satin chocolate brown co-ord set gets a thumbs up from us!
Kriti Sanon
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani took our breath away in this stunning bodycon dress with an asymmetrical hem
Disha Patani
Image: The House Of Pixels
Alia Bhatt aced maternity fashion in this brown wrap dress that she opted for during Brahmastra promotions
Alia Bhatt
Image: Akshay Amberkar
We are obsessed with Yami Gautam’s flowy midi dress
Yami Gautam
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.