Janhvi to Tara:
Divas in brown outfits

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is an absolute stunner in this chocolate brown pantsuit that she wore for a book launch recently

Image: Ajay Kadam

Triptii Dimri opted for this chocolate brown dress with an asymmetrical hemline for Qala promotions

Triptii Dimri

Image: Sheldon Santos

Tara Sutaria is a true blue fashionista, and she can make even the most basic outfits look glamorous

Tara Sutaria

Image: Dinesh Ahuja

For Mili promotions, Janhvi Kapoor slayed in a stunning chocolate brown mini-dress by Nookie

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sukrit

Sonal Chauhan looks uber-chic in a brown leather dress

Sonal Chauhan

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar paired her chocolate brown bralette and a matching cardigan with a beige wrap skirt, and it looks stunning

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Tejas Nerurkar

Kriti Sanon’s sultry satin chocolate brown co-ord set gets a thumbs up from us!

Kriti Sanon

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani took our breath away in this stunning bodycon dress with an asymmetrical hem

Disha Patani

Image: The House Of Pixels

Alia Bhatt aced maternity fashion in this brown wrap dress that she opted for during Brahmastra promotions

Alia Bhatt

Image: Akshay Amberkar

We are obsessed with Yami Gautam’s flowy midi dress

Yami Gautam

