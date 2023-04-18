Heading 3

Janhvi's airport looks over the years

APRIL 18, 2023

Credit: Pinkvilla

Janhvi Kapoor opts for a peach salwar suit

Salwar suit

Credit: Pinkvilla

Janhvi Kapoor's mix and matched airport look

Mix n match

Credit: Pinkvilla

Janhvi Kapoor wore this all white outfit with a black sling bag

All White 

Credit: Pinkvilla

Comfortable

She looks super comfortable in this multi-hued salwar suit

Credit: Pinkvilla

Janhvi dressed up in casuals for a comfortable chic look to the airport

Casuals

Credit: Pinkvilla

Jahnvi kept it basic in a white T-shirt with blue jeans on her way to airport

Basics

Credit: Pinkvilla

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted with her sister Kushi Kapoor at the airport in white T-shirt and purple pants

Sisters

Credit: Pinkvilla

Janhvi chose to wear a simple cotton kurti with a dupatta

Cotton kurti

Credit: Pinkvilla

Janhvi Kapoor wore boot cut pants paired with a simple white shirt while she was heading towards the airport

Boot cut 

Credit: Pinkvilla

Janhvi Kapoor was dressed in a comfy white t-shirt and pants for her flight

Comfy

