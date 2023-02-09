Heading 3

Jannat to Nia: Celebs in mini dresses

Arushi Srivastava

Fashion

FEB 09, 2023

Image: Jannat Zubair Instagram

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame is a sight to behold in bright red bandage style dress with golden hoops

Jannat Zubair

Image: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia Sharma looks sassy in a black off shoulder dress with frill style skirt

Nia Sharma 

Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram 

Shraddha Arya paints the town red in a stunning red mini dress that hugs her frame at all the right places

Shraddha Arya

Image: Ashnoor Kaur Instagram

The Patiala Babes actress is a garden of floral dreams in this full-sleeve mini dress

Ashnoor Kaur

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

Avneet Kaur dazzled in a shiny off shoulder satin mini dress that made our jaws drop in wonder

Avneet Kaur 

Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram

The Naagin 6 actress oozed bombshell vibes in a backless and lacey short dress

Tejasswi Prakash

Image: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a modern-day Barbie in her hot pink figure-hugging mini dress

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Image: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram

Priyanka Choudhary turned heads in her lavender shimmery bodycon dress with flawless makeup

Priyanka Choudhary

Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Surbhi Chandna rolls out major rockstar-lady vibes in a bright red cut out dress

Surbhi Chandna

