Jannat to Nia: Celebs in mini dresses
Arushi Srivastava
Fashion
FEB 09, 2023
Image: Jannat Zubair Instagram
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame is a sight to behold in bright red bandage style dress with golden hoops
Jannat Zubair
Image: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma looks sassy in a black off shoulder dress with frill style skirt
Nia Sharma
Image: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha Arya paints the town red in a stunning red mini dress that hugs her frame at all the right places
Shraddha Arya
Image: Ashnoor Kaur Instagram
The Patiala Babes actress is a garden of floral dreams in this full-sleeve mini dress
Ashnoor Kaur
Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram
Avneet Kaur dazzled in a shiny off shoulder satin mini dress that made our jaws drop in wonder
Avneet Kaur
Image: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram
The Naagin 6 actress oozed bombshell vibes in a backless and lacey short dress
Tejasswi Prakash
Image: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Instagram
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a modern-day Barbie in her hot pink figure-hugging mini dress
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Image: Priyanka Choudhary Instagram
Priyanka Choudhary turned heads in her lavender shimmery bodycon dress with flawless makeup
Priyanka Choudhary
Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Surbhi Chandna rolls out major rockstar-lady vibes in a bright red cut out dress
Surbhi Chandna
